Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsDiane Kruger in Neil LaBute's Thriller - with son of Jack Nicholson
News

Diane Kruger in Neil LaBute’s Thriller – with son of Jack Nicholson

By Vimal Kumar
0
50




Los Angeles. Diane Kruger (45, “Out of Nowhere”) will play the leading female role in the thriller “Out of the Blue” directed by US playwright Neil LaBute (58). With the hashtag #dreamtoworkwithNeil, the German actor wrote on Instagram on Monday that a dream would come true for her to work with the director. In addition, she provided a photo of the script. At the side of Kruger plays Ray Nicholson, the 29-year-old son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard, who most recently had a supporting role in the thriller “Promising Young Woman”.

The industry journal “Variety” described “Out of the Blue” as a story about passion, deception and a perfect murder. Nicholson plays the young Connor who starts a stormy affair with the seductive Marilyn (Kruger). But a violent husband and a vulnerable stepdaughter stand in the way. Filming is slated to begin shortly in the US state of Rhode Island.




LaBute shot the media satire “Nurse Betty” with Renée Zellweger, the film “Obsessed” with Gwyneth Paltrow and the police thriller “Lakeview Terrace” with Samuel L. Jackson.

Kruger, who comes from near Hildesheim, had her international breakthrough as an actress in 2004 with the film “Troja”. Most recently she was in front of the camera for the espionage thrillers “Die Agentin” and “The 355”.


Previous articleRihanna wears the most luxurious hoodie ever
Next articleCelebrities: Britney Spears apologizes – Panorama
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv