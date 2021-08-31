Deutschlandfunk Kultur – cultural news

Cultural news

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Iron Maiden do without their own aircraft The heavy metal band Iron Maiden no longer wants to use their own tour jumbo. He had been scrapped since 2016, said singer Bruce Dickinson of the Augsburger Allgemeine. “Because it was damaged, because of the environment – and also because it is impractical to always have an airplane on your cheek,” said the Briton. You don’t need a jumbo to fly from Paris to Zurich. A photo was taken at Zurich Airport in 2016 that showed the comparatively small government plane of Chancellor Angela Merkel next to the Iron Maiden jumbo known as “Ed Force One”. “Damn cool,” said Dickinson. “But now ‘Ed Force One’ is history.” Iron Maiden wants to do the next tour in the coming year without his own plane.

Joana Mallwitz becomes chief conductor at the Konzerthaus Joana Mallwitz becomes chief conductor at the Konzerthaus Berlin. She is the first woman in this position. The 34-year-old will take over the artistic direction of the orchestra in two years for an initial five seasons, announced Konzerthaus and the Berlin cultural administration. In 2014 Mallwitz became Europe’s youngest general music director at the Erfurt Theater, and last year she was the first woman to lead a major cycle of premieres at the Salzburg Festival. In 2019 she was named conductor of the year by the magazine “Opernwelt”. She has been the general music director at the State Theater in Nuremberg for three years.

Israel adopts Corona requirements for the Western Wall The Corona cabinet in Israel has issued assembly guidelines for the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The reason is the high number of infections and the Jewish New Year celebrations in one week. According to this, a maximum of 8,000 believers are allowed to come together at the same time on the square in front of the Western Wall, which is divided into 18 smaller areas. All persons must wear a mask. Before and on the Jewish New Year celebrations, tens of thousands of religious Jews are expected to pray at the Western Wall. It is located in the old town, is the remains of a Jewish temple that was destroyed by the Romans in 70 and is considered the most important shrine for Jews worldwide.

Academy Museum honors Sidney Poitier The new Academy Museum in Los Angeles wants to name its huge entrance hall after the legendary actor Sidney Poitier. It was an “incredible honor” to have Sir Sidney Poitier as the namesake for the lobby, said museum director Bill Kramer, according to a statement. Poitier’s humanitarian merit and groundbreaking artistic creation are an inspiration to everyone.

The farmer’s son, who grew up in the poorest of circumstances in the Bahamas, was the first black man to be awarded the Oscar for best leading actor in 1964 for the film “Lilien auf dem Felde”. The opening of the Museum of the Film Academy, which awards the Oscars every year, is scheduled for September 30th. The Oscar Academy’s collection, including films, scripts, props and costumes, will be on view over an area of ​​almost 30,000 square meters. Stars like Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand and George Lucas, but also film studios and companies donated millions for the facility.







Lille opens first series film school In the French city of Lille, there is now a film school specifically for series. The institution was founded by the organizers of the series festival “Séries Mania” together with the television stations “France Télévisions” and TF1. According to them, the aim is to make Lille the capital of European series. The serial industry is undergoing a profound change, which is reflected in the fact that the boundaries of fiction are gradually disappearing thanks to digital technology. The film school offers three different courses of study, some of which are chargeable.

Promote European Holocaust Museum Former Federal Minister of Education Rüttgers proposed a European Holocaust Museum. The people in Europe need a common European culture of remembrance, writes Rüttgers as chairman of the board of trustees of the association “1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany” in a special publication on the anniversary. A European Holocaust Museum could tell the story of the Nazi dictatorship and be the center of Holocaust research and education. In this way a common future could arise. The long-time CDU politician and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia emphasized: The question of the future prospects of the culture of remembrance is relevant because Shoah survivors are no longer available as contemporary witnesses.

Auma Obama gives laudatory speech for the Peace Prize Laureate Auma Obama will give the laudation for this year’s Peace Prize winner Tsitsi Dangarembga. The Kenyan Germanist and sociologist is friends with the award winner through her social commitment, announced the German book trade association. The half-sister of the former US President Barack Obama studied and completed her doctorate in Germany and returned to her home country Kenya in 2007, where she set up her own foundation. The Zimbabwean author and filmmaker Dangarembga will receive the Peace Prize on October 24th in the Paulskirche in Frankfurt. The jury described her as one of the most important artists in Zimbabwe, but also as the widely audible voice of Africa in contemporary literature.