Coinpanion CEO Alexander Valtingojer on stablecoins, crypto winter & Dogecoin

1.8 million euros from quite prominent investors: Coinpanion is also currently showing that the crypto industry is currently quite interesting for venture capitalists. In a podcast interview, co-founder and CEO Alexander Valtingojer talks about:

the investment and the plans with the fresh capital

how he was able to convince Hansi Hansmann to invest again after all

how Coinpanion works

how customers’ money is invested in crypto assets

No-go tokens such as Dogecoin, Tether and Binance Coin

how the USDC stablecoin can generate returns for users

what would happen in the event of a crypto winter

what goals Coinpanion wants to achieve

You can listen to the podcast:

About “Zebras & Unicorns”

Zebras – these are the new heroes of sustainability, and unicorns – these are the new stars of the digital business. That is why we have christened our new podcast “Zebras & Unicorns”, which deals twice a week with a major future topic from the areas of sustainability, digitization, technology, startups and climate protection.

The team from Tech & Nature and Trending Topics invite the smartest minds, best managers, most successful founders and most innovative researchers to discuss a burning topic with us in a “deep dive” conversation.