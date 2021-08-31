Coinpanion CEO Alexander Valtingojer on stablecoins, crypto winter & Dogecoin

1.8 million euros from quite prominent investors: Coinpanion is also currently showing that the crypto industry is currently quite interesting for venture capitalists. In a podcast interview, co-founder and CEO Alexander Valtingojer talks about:
- the investment and the plans with the fresh capital
- how he was able to convince Hansi Hansmann to invest again after all
- how Coinpanion works
- how customers’ money is invested in crypto assets
- No-go tokens such as Dogecoin, Tether and Binance Coin
- how the USDC stablecoin can generate returns for users
- what would happen in the event of a crypto winter
- what goals Coinpanion wants to achieve
