Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Coinpanion CEO Alexander Valtingojer on stablecoins, crypto winter & Dogecoin

By Hasan Sheikh
1.8 million euros from quite prominent investors: Coinpanion is also currently showing that the crypto industry is currently quite interesting for venture capitalists. In a podcast interview, co-founder and CEO Alexander Valtingojer talks about:

  • the investment and the plans with the fresh capital
  • how he was able to convince Hansi Hansmann to invest again after all
  • how Coinpanion works
  • how customers’ money is invested in crypto assets
  • No-go tokens such as Dogecoin, Tether and Binance Coin
  • how the USDC stablecoin can generate returns for users
  • what would happen in the event of a crypto winter
  • what goals Coinpanion wants to achieve

For data protection reasons, this content is hidden. The embedding of external content can be activated in the data protection settings:




You can listen to the podcast:

About “Zebras & Unicorns”

Zebras – these are the new heroes of sustainability, and unicorns – these are the new stars of the digital business. That is why we have christened our new podcast “Zebras & Unicorns”, which deals twice a week with a major future topic from the areas of sustainability, digitization, technology, startups and climate protection.

The team from Tech & Nature and Trending Topics invite the smartest minds, best managers, most successful founders and most innovative researchers to discuss a burning topic with us in a “deep dive” conversation.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
