Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Cinema highlights in September – MOVIE-INFOS

By Vimal Kumar
Some highlights will start again in German cinemas in September.

September defies the rising corona numbers with some highlights that can be seen. The first thing to start is the latest offshoot from the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. On the same day also sends horror masters James Wan with Malignant his new work is in the running for the audience.

It gets epic in the middle of the month, when an exceptional director Denis Vielleeuve presents his new potential masterpiece. Dune is the new film adaptation of the world of Frank Herbert, visually stunning and designed for a two-parter.

In Saw: Sprial celebrates the legendary Saw-Franchise its renewed resurrection, but this time wants to realign itself and appeal to more viewers than just the regular audience. Whether that worked can be seen in mid-September.

This time round it off The Many Saints of Newark, the prehistory to “The Sopranos”, among others with the son of James Gandolfini in the legendary role of Tony Soprano.

Also at the end comes the new 007 adventure and at the same time also the last appearance of Daniel Craig as a British secret agent. No time to die is now the 25th James Bond film and marks the end of an era.




Theatrical release Movie info
02.09. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ‘Marvel’ is sending a new hero into the race. And this time with plenty of Far Eastern vibes.
02.09. Malignant Horror master James Wan has finally made a new horror film again.
09.09. Don’t Breathe 2 The surprise hit about a blind psychopath goes into a dark new round.
09.09. Infinite Antoine Fuqua Mark Wahlberg directs in his latest action film.
09.09. Stillwater Matt Damon travels to France to prove the innocence of his murdered daughter.
16.09. Dune The visually stunning and long-awaited adaptation by an exceptional director Denis Villeneuve finally sees the light of day.
16.09. Saw: Spiral Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson face deadly traps.
23.09. Heroes of Probability The “Adam’s Apples” team is reunited and once again presents a ludicrous work.
23.09. The Many Saints of Newark The prequel for the best series of all time: “The Sopranos”.
30.09. No time to die James Bond is finally back – and for Daniel Craig it is the last appearance.



