Chris Hemsworth: “Thor” is in the can – and this is what it looks like

“Thor” is in the box – and this is what it looks like

Shooting of the Marvel film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Chris Hemsworth announces this personally with a photo of himself as the eponymous hero.

The scenes for the Marvel flick “Thor: Love and Thunder” are in the can. This is announced by leading actor Chris Hemsworth (37) himself with a black and white photo of himself as the title character Thor Odinson on Instagram. The Australian actor can be seen with long hair and a tank top that lives up to his name.









“Much love, much thunderstorm!”



“We have ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in the can!”, He writes about the “relaxed photo” and also does some advertising for it: “The film is crazy and damn funny and maybe one or the other heart beats A lot of love, a lot of thunderstorm! “he promises. Chris Hemsworth also thanks all the cast and crew “who made this another incredible Marvel trip possible”. And again addressed to the followers, he closes his post with: “Buckle up, get ready and we’ll see you in the cinemas!”

The US science fiction action comedy “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the sequel to “Thor: Decision Day” (2017). Further previous films are “Thor: The Dark Kingdom” (2013) and “Thor” (2011). The latest flick is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2022.

