Cameron Diaz: This declaration of love on her birthday touches the fans

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Cameron Diaz’s husband congratulates her with an emotional post on her birthday +++ Michael Bublé congratulates son Noah on his eighth birthday on Instagram +++ Kanye West is fueling comeback rumors with Kim Kardashian.

August 31, 2021



On Cameron Diaz’s birthday: Her husband dedicates moving lines to her



It’s rare to find a husband like that … On Cameron Diaz’s birthday, 49, Benji Madden, 42, published a moving post on Instagram. The fans can tell by the musician’s words: He simply loves his wife more than anything.

On August 30, 2021, the actress celebrated her 49th birthday – on her special day, her husband wrote this sweet declaration of love: “Congratulations to my wife, she is beautiful in every way, we are so happy to have you”. It is difficult to express your feelings with just one post, but her birthday is a welcome occasion to “just say it out loud”: “I love you”, says the guitarist.

In addition to many heart emojis, the post also contains numerous congratulations for Cameron Diaz: “Happy Birthday!”, It says again and again in the comments. A: e User: in comments: “Love is just beautiful, isn’t it?” The couple will certainly agree: Diaz and Madden have been married since 2015 and four years later they were able to welcome their daughter Raddix Madden, 1, into the world.









August 30, 2021



Michael Bublé: “Today my hero turns 8!”



In 2016, life changed suddenly for singer Michael Bublé, 45, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 34. Her son Noah, then three years old, was diagnosed with liver cancer. Now the couple’s eldest son could celebrate his eighth birthday. Michael Bublé takes this day as an opportunity to leave his fighter with touching birthday greetings. “I’ve never met anyone who is so brave,” the Canadian wrote to the eight-year-old.

And further: “I will never really be able to express how proud I am or how strong and comprehensive the love Mommy and me is for you”. The jazz artist also published two photos. While the 45-year-old is sitting in the bathtub with a little boy in the first photo, the fans in the second photo see a much older boy on Bublé’s lap. The singer, who otherwise keeps his family life private, wanted to share this special day with his fans.

Kanye West fuels comeback rumors with Kim Kardashian



Will Kim Kardahian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, couple again or are they even back together? These rumors are making the rounds right now.

According to an insider at Page Six, Kanye is said to tell colleagues in the music industry that he and Kim have pulled it together again. But nobody believes the rapper. Rather, it is believed that Kanye uses the story to win in music sales against competitor Drake. The insider went on to claim, “They didn’t speak for months after she filed for divorce, but they started speaking again earlier this summer for the sake of their children.” Meanwhile, something like a friendship between Kanye and Kim should exist, in which both also support each other professionally. It is said that the two will probably no longer be a couple.

