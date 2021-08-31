Boy Cruise: Disney + Confirms Part 2 with Dwayne Johnson!

DISNEY + August 31, 2021 at 10:18 am “Jungle Cruise” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt is getting a sequel. We have all the information about Part 2 of the Disney + cracker!

“Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt (Source: Disney)

The Disney + hit “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt is getting a sequel.

The concept of releasing the films in parallel in the cinema and with a VIP surcharge on Disney + seems to be paying off for Disney.

The “Jungle Cruise” sequel has not yet started shooting or a start date.

In July 2021, “Jungle Cruise” started in the streaming program of Disney + as well as in international cinemas. The opening weekend looked rather poor, as in this pandemic and with other films such as “Black Widow”, but over time the blockbuster with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stayed in the box office.









In addition to sold VIP access to Disney +, Disney is now also very satisfied with the box office revenues at the box office, so part 2 of the adventure film has now been commissioned. The main roles should be seen again The Rock and Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins’ return”).

Director Jaume Collet-Serra and screenwriter Michael Green are also expected to return for “Jungle Cruise 2”. A start date or even a start of shooting has not yet been set. The sequel news comes shortly after Emma Stone signed a deal on the second “Cruella” film.

“Cruella” may have taken less than “Jungle Cruise”, but the VIP access to the parallel cinema release seems to be paying off for Disney, so that the media giant is sensing potential to produce sequels.

You can currently watch “Jungle Cruise” at Disney + with VIP access. In mid-November you will find the adventure film in the regular Disney + news program.

