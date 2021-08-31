Bond, “Dune” and Marvel’s “Eternals” – these 10 films make autumn 2021 an absolute blockbuster season

On September 5th, admission to the cinema (in the participating companies) costs just five Stutz – here is the trailer for Allianz Day of the Cinema. Procinema

The Covid lull is over, now it’s rattling again properly in the Swiss cinemas.

Here are ten plus five big budget chunks vying for your cash this fall.

Allianz Day of the Cinema will take place on September 5th – on this occasion we are giving away a year of free cinema (you can find the link below).

This leaves you with a lot of money left over for popcorn that you accidentally drop into the cracks during the performances.

Our thoughts and prayers are already going out to the cleaning staff.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

German-Swiss cinema release: September 2nd Marvel Studios / Walt Disney

What: The first Marvel Cinematic Universe film with an Asian lead cast. Ten Rings is, on the one hand, the terrorist organization that Tony Stark captured in “Iron Man” (2008), its leader is the father of the eponymous hero. And on the other hand, it literally means the ten rings of mandarin that give martial artist Shang-Chi superpowers.

With: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung

From: Destin Daniel Cretton (“Just Mercy”)

“Don’t Breathe 2”

German-Swiss cinema release: the 9th of September Sony Pictures

What: The terrifying, blind Navy Seal veteran from the celebrated 2016 horror predecessor turns from antagonist to antihero as a kidnapper kidnap his protégé, a young girl, and tries to blackmail him with his bloody past as a murderer and sex offender. But what do you want from him?

With: Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace

From: Rodo Sayagues (feature film debut)

“Dune”

German-Swiss cinema release: 16th September Warner Bros. Pictures

What: The remake of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult novel “Dune”. In 1984 David Lynch brought the sci-fi story about the eponymous planet and its valuable resource Spice – which imparts superhuman abilities and makes heavy dependent – to the cinema for the first time and thus failed both critics and audiences.

With: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem

From: Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”, “Arrival”, “Prisoners”)

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw”

German-Swiss cinema release: 16th September Ascot Elite

What: “Saw” made the goreporn genre socially acceptable in 2004 and produced seven sequels. “Spiral” revolves around a free rider of the famous jigsaw killer and wants to dust off the predictable film series, but above all delivers more of the well-known – and let’s be honest: popular – death traps that regularly give us a “Holyfuckshit, what the hell ?! » escapes.

With: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson and Dan Petronijevic

From: Darren Lynn Bousman (“Saw II-IV”)

“No Time to Die”

German-Swiss cinema release: 30. September – and already on September 28th at the Zurich Film Festival. Universal Pictures

What: Almost two years after the original release date, Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007 finally makes it to the cinema (fingers crossed). James Bond is taking a break from retirement to – surprisingly, cough – save the world one more time. There is also 00 agent Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, who inherits Bond’s code number and is the first female and black woman to write 007 history.

With: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ana de Armas

From: Cary Joji Fukunaga (“Beasts of No Nation”)

“Halloween Kills”

German-Swiss cinema release: October 14th Universal Pictures

What: In a plot twist that could still be seen from space, it was revealed at the end of “Halloween” (2018 sequel to the 1978 cult Lasher of the same name) that mask killer Michael Myers is not quite that dead after all. So he knives on in “Halloween Kills” – and may really die in the “Halloween Ends” announced for autumn 2022. At least until the next reboot.

With: Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Anthony Michael Hall

From: David Gordon Green (“Halloween” [2018], «Stronger»)

“The Last Duel”

German-Swiss cinema release: October 14th 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney

What: Oh yes, the good old times, when instead of passing a court verdict you could simply hold a duel for life and death and thus let “God judge”. The last of these duels (hence the film title) in France was carried out by the chivalrous ex-BFFs Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris in the 14th century after Jean’s wife Jacques had been accused of rape.

With: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Harriet Walter

From: Ridley Scott (“Alien: Covenant”, “The Martian”, “Exodus: Gods and Kings”)

“The French Dispatch”

German-Swiss cinema release: October 21 Searchlight Pictures / Walt Disney

What: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody and Anjelica Huston in a weird-cut film in which every shot is so well thought out that it could be hung as a painting in a renowned museum. Oh damn, that applies to half of all Wes Anderson films anyway. But: This one is about journalism instead of a hotel, the scouts or deep-sea dives.

With: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Jeffrey Wright, Elisabeth Moss, Benicio Del Toro, the above and half Hollywood

From: Wes Anderson (“Isle of Dogs”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Moonrise Kingdom”)

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

German-Swiss cinema release: October 21 Sony Pictures

What: Despised by the trade press, celebrated by the fans – Sony’s non-MCU standalone flick about Spider-Man-Baddie Venom was the seventh most successful film of the year in 2018. In the sequel, Venom host Eddie Brock tries to get his Journi career going again through an interview with serial killer Cletus Kasady, when he, like himself, is attacked by an alien symbiote and becomes the eponymous Carnage.

With: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and Woody Harrelson

From: Andy Serkis (“Breathe” and Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”)

“Eternals”

German-Swiss cinema release: November 4th Marvel Studios / Walt Disney

What: As if the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) wasn’t complicated enough already! Okay: The eponymous superpowered aliens have lived on Earth for 7,000 years, but are only allowed to help people if their evil counterparts, the Deviants, are involved – and these become active after the blip (the snap of fingers at the end of “Avengers : Endgame », which brought back half the universe wiped out by Thanos) huge amounts of energy were released, which trigger something like the end of the world. And there are people who think quantum physics is complex, tsss.

With: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie

From: Chloé Zhao (“Nomad Land”)

Also mark the following cinema dates in the autumn calendar

November 11th: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

The real “Ghostbusters” sequel after the 2016 flop reboot.

November 11: “Last Night in Soho”

Weirder Horror by “Shaun of the Dead” mastermind Edgar Wright, with Anya Taylor-Joy.

November 18th: “Top Gun: Maverick”

The sequel to the 1986 cult flick and Tom Cruise is back.

November 25th: “Encanto”

The next Disney animated film after “Raya and the Last Dragon” in March.

November 25th: “House of Gucci”

The crime biopic about the contract killing of the Gucci-Zampano by Ridley Scott, with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.