Bitcoin Price Falls To $ 46,700 By CoinTelegraph

Despite record accumulation and supply shock: Bitcoin price falls to $ 46,700
(BTC) posted new lows on Tuesday and the price development continues to prevent a bullish mood.
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Bitcoin Doesn’t Get In Bullish Mood Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin rebounded at $ 46,700 on Bitstamp after falling by $ 2,000 in a couple of hours.
The decline caused it to surge towards $ 48,000, but the bulls still failed to gather enough momentum to attack the $ 50,000 mark.
Read on on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.