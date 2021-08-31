Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Bitcoin Price Falls To $ 46,700 By CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
Despite record accumulation and supply shock: Bitcoin price falls to $ 46,700

(BTC) posted new lows on Tuesday and the price development continues to prevent a bullish mood.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Bitcoin Doesn’t Get In Bullish Mood Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin rebounded at $ 46,700 on Bitstamp after falling by $ 2,000 in a couple of hours.

The decline caused it to surge towards $ 48,000, but the bulls still failed to gather enough momentum to attack the $ 50,000 mark.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
