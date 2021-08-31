Bitcoin price drops to $ 46,700

Bitcoin (BTC) posted new lows on Tuesday and the price development still does not give rise to a bullish mood.

BTC / USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin is not getting into a bullish mood

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin rebounded at $ 46,700 on Bitstamp after falling by $ 2,000 in a couple of hours.

The decline caused it to surge towards $ 48,000, but the bulls still failed to gather enough momentum to attack the $ 50,000 mark.

Popular trader Crypto Ed said $ 48,200 is an important level to watch out for.

“Difficult movements. Renewed test overnight because of this decline failed,” as he wrote the hourly chart commented.

“Currently the course is forming a beard pattern. I still believe that if we can make this first horizontal resistance, we are ready for an ascent.”

BTC / USDT annotated 1-hour candle chart (Binance). Source: Crypto Ed / Twitter

Analysts remained bullish for the most part, although there were no notable improvements in price action.

Some of them pointed to the significant accumulation at the current levels. The on-chain indicators, such as the illiquid supply, were also important topics.









“This Bitcoin supply shock wave shows the greatest momentum compared to the last others”, so William Clemente III, a leading analyst at Blockware.

“We’ll go a lot higher in the coming months.”

RSI of Bitcoin’s illiquid supply versus BTC / USD chart. Source: William Clemente III / Twitter

Ether in motion

Among the altcoins, Solana (SOL) and DOT from Polkadot stood out. In the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, they recorded very strong growth.

The SOL / USD pair continues to make new highs, up 19 percent over the day. The pair is now trading at $ 120 while the DOT / USD pair is up 9.2 percent.

Ether (ETH) was also on the move and was up 5 percent by the time we went to press, climbing over $ 3,350. The Cointelegraph employee Michaël van de Poppe has this development as a “bullish” market designated.

“Ethereum is recovering from support on the $ BTC pair as well. Looking good,” he added.