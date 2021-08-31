Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co .: Deloitte’s blockchain survey paints a positive picture for cryptocurrencies – Fiat currencies soon to be history? | news

Forex in this article

Since cryptocurrencies with the blockchain first saw the light of day over ten years ago, a lot has happened in terms of cyber currencies. There are now numerous different digital currencies, which also differ in their basic idea from the forefather Bitcoin. The first countries, such as China, are also opening up to the crypto version and are planning to digitize their own national currency. In addition, the corona pandemic, with the almost forced digitization push for crypto currencies and digital assets, has once again provided a strong tailwind.



Digital assets are becoming more and more important for companies



According to the results of a Deloitte survey, the advance of internet money is likely to continue in the near future. Almost 80 percent of those surveyed said that digital assets would be “very / to a certain extent important” in their respective industries in the next 24 months. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. – In addition, more than three quarters of the people taking part agreed that their companies or organizations would miss a chance if they fail to implement blockchain technology.











The survey



For “Deloitte’s 2021 Global Blockchain Survey” a total of 1,280 executives in ten countries were surveyed, namely Brazil, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and the USA. The survey was conducted from March 24th to April 10th, 2021, with all participants having at least a basic understanding of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The aim of the survey was to get an insight into the general attitudes towards cryptocurrencies & Co. of the participants as well as into investing in digital assets and the influence that blockchain technology could exert in the future.



Will fiat currencies be replaced by crypto currencies such as Bitcoin & Co.?



The various results of the survey are interesting insofar as the majority of those surveyed (76 percent) are convinced that digital assets will completely replace traditional fiat money in the next five to ten years. The growing institutional interest in particular is an important basis for this.



When it comes to the use of digital assets in their organizations, the respondents see the areas of administration and new payment methods as opportunities. Here, the use of cryptocurrencies is primarily intended to ensure greater efficiency (44 percent), better compliance and transparency (44 percent) and improved trust (41 percent).



Eliminate some pitfalls



However, the participants in the survey also see some challenges that are slowing down the pace of development with the advance of crypto currencies. Cybersecurity is an important issue in this context. For example, 71 percent of those surveyed stated that inadequate security hinders the adaptation of crypto currencies by the mainstream. Regulatory ambiguities and obstacles also represent a challenge for digital assets for 73 percent of the survey participants. The third pitfall that slows down the cryptoversum is the existing financial infrastructure, according to 65 percent of the respondents.



Deloitte’s conclusion



Despite these hurdles that still exist, the triumph of cryptocurrencies is unstoppable, according to Deloitte’s conclusion: “The seismic changes that we are observing will affect every organization that uses a bank in the near and distant future. The future is happening now “and further” Banks – and basically all other industries – have no choice but to welcome change with open arms. ”

