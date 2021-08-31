Billie Eilish announces new album HAPPIER THAN EVER – here are the details

On April 20, Billie Eilish already posted a photo on her Instagram account that promised a new publication. Underneath, she wrote cryptically: “things are comingggg”.

Editor’s recommendation “Album Out July 30” is the title of billboards in the USA

Posters appeared in various US cities on Monday. In the middle you can see Billie Eilish with bleached hair, tears in his eyes and an overturned cardigan. To the left of her is the words “Happier Than Ever” and her name written, to the right of her is clearly written: “Album will be released on July 30th”.

billie eilish – happier than ever – 30 july pic.twitter.com/L9CSfyiwyf





– kelson comentando bbb (@kelsucker) April 27, 2021

On Instagram, Billie Eilish made the announcement official on Tuesday. She posted the photo of herself that was previously shown on the posters and wrote about it herself:

“MY NEW ALBUM“ Happier Than Ever ”OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too !! pre-save / add / order nowwwww link in bio.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 “

The 16-song tracklist of Billie Eilish’s new album HAPPIER THAN EVER is now also known:

1. Getting older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

The new album comes out two years after their debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO ?. Eilish was most recently seen in the documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry,” which captured her hectic life in the months leading up to last year’s Grammy Awards. Billie and her brother Finneas won several awards there, including for the best album, the best song, the best record, the best new artist and the best producer.

In January Eilish released the song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” with Rosalía, which can be heard on the soundtrack of the HBO drama series “Euphoria”. Furthermore appeared in February the live version of “ilomilo” as part of the documentary “The World’s A Little Blurry”.