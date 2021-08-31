Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon with sentimental post about the Golden Globes

On the occasion of the 78th presentation of the Golden Globe Awards, the actress remembers – times when it was still quite normal to meet friends and attend glamorous events.

Reese Witherspoon thinks back to the Golden Globes 2020 as fondly as it is wistfully. (Image: Getty Images)

The birthday of last year, the last evening in a crowded club or the last steak that we ate completely carelessly with our friends in a large group: there is probably this one moment for each of us that we think about with pleasure and wistfulness because it stands for the time BEFORE the corona pandemic.









Actress Reese Witherspoon has one too: the Golden Globes ceremony in January 2020. We remember: The red carpet in Beverly Hills was like being in a bee’s nest again. The most famous actresses and actors, filmmakers and celebrities of Hollywood gathered to celebrate each other and millions of viewers celebrated with them.

Reese Witherspoon: “Big Little Lies” star comes out as a fan of the American Idol singer

Quite different this year, of course: For the first time, the Golden Globes were hosted from New York and Los Angeles in front of a small live audience – most of the stars were connected from home or from their hotel. And while many were in a good mood, true to the motto “The Show Must Go On”, Reese Witherspoon became a little sentimental, as she writes in the following Instagram post: “Is someone looking at old photos and thinking back to the time where you could go out and see friends? “

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

Photo shows Witherspoon with her team of stylists shortly before the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. “I miss playing ‘dress up’ with this crew,” the actress continues.

It will take some time until there are normal award shows with Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet again. Until then you can at least see Witherspoon in “Big Little Lies”. The acclaimed series revolves around a group of mothers apparently involved in a crime – featured on Sky.