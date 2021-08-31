Ben Affleck at the jeweler: will he propose to J.Lo soon? – People

This turquoise blue jewelry box makes the hearts of many women beat faster!

If you go to the jewelry store “Tiffany”, famous for engagement and wedding rings, with your mom, it can only mean one thing: You want to buy your loved one a sinfully expensive token of love with mom’s blessing.

Like Ben Affleck (49)? Last week he was spotted with mom and son in a “Tiffany” shop in Century City, California, where he looked at a number of diamond rings.





Ben’s son Samuel was also on a shopping tourPhoto: BACKGRID / SplashNews.com



Insiders are therefore certain: The signs at BENNIFER are for weddings! And it shouldn’t be too long before Ben proposes to his Jenny.

A friend of the two told “UsWeekly” that the couple “are serious about getting married”. “They are both deeply in love and do not want to let the other go this time.” According to the two-time Oscar winner J.Lo as “the one he has lost” and he wants to make sure that this does not happen to him a second time.





Ben holds his J.Lo tightly – and doesn’t want to let her go a second timePhoto: Agency People Image



As early as 2002, Ben got down on his knees in front of J.Lo and put a ring with a 6.1 carat diamond on her. The clunker is said to have cost the equivalent of around two million euros at the time.









J.Lo raved about the application in the “Daily Mail”: “The most wonderful feeling I have ever had”. Ben is said to have scattered rose petals all over the house in a very classic style and lit countless candles.

However, everyone knows how this love story finally ended: Instead of the planned dream wedding, the couple separated two years later.

This time everything should be different: Ben never wants to let his Jenny go again. The application is likely to turn out accordingly.

One can only hope that J.Lo doesn’t get to see these photos beforehand …