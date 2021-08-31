Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsBen Affleck at the jeweler: will he propose to J.Lo soon? ...
News

Ben Affleck at the jeweler: will he propose to J.Lo soon? – People

By Sonia Gupta
0
69




This turquoise blue jewelry box makes the hearts of many women beat faster!

If you go to the jewelry store “Tiffany”, famous for engagement and wedding rings, with your mom, it can only mean one thing: You want to buy your loved one a sinfully expensive token of love with mom’s blessing.

Like Ben Affleck (49)? Last week he was spotted with mom and son in a “Tiffany” shop in Century City, California, where he looked at a number of diamond rings.


Ben's son Samuel was also on a shopping tour

Ben’s son Samuel was also on a shopping tourPhoto: BACKGRID / SplashNews.com

Insiders are therefore certain: The signs at BENNIFER are for weddings! And it shouldn’t be too long before Ben proposes to his Jenny.

A friend of the two told “UsWeekly” that the couple “are serious about getting married”. “They are both deeply in love and do not want to let the other go this time.” According to the two-time Oscar winner J.Lo as “the one he has lost” and he wants to make sure that this does not happen to him a second time.


Ben holds his J.Lo tightly - and doesn't want to let it go a second time!

Ben holds his J.Lo tightly – and doesn’t want to let her go a second timePhoto: Agency People Image

As early as 2002, Ben got down on his knees in front of J.Lo and put a ring with a 6.1 carat diamond on her. The clunker is said to have cost the equivalent of around two million euros at the time.




J.Lo raved about the application in the “Daily Mail”: “The most wonderful feeling I have ever had”. Ben is said to have scattered rose petals all over the house in a very classic style and lit countless candles.

However, everyone knows how this love story finally ended: Instead of the planned dream wedding, the couple separated two years later.

This time everything should be different: Ben never wants to let his Jenny go again. The application is likely to turn out accordingly.

One can only hope that J.Lo doesn’t get to see these photos beforehand …


At a film premiere in 2003, J.Lo. proudly turned her engagement ring into the camera - but the diamond ring Affleck put on her finger at the time did not bring the couple any luck ...

At a film premiere in 2003, J.Lo. proudly showed her engagement ring in the cameras – but the diamond ring Affleck put on her finger back then brought the couple no luck …Photo: Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images


Previous articleAnne Hathaway: Open words about her conception problems: “The pregnancies of other women tormented me”
Next articleCoinpanion CEO Alexander Valtingojer on stablecoins, crypto winter & Dogecoin
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv