Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Baywatch – Alexandra Daddario takes on the lead role

Soon they’ll be running again, the Baywatch lifeguards. After Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron signed on as male leading actors, we were all waiting to see who would play the female counterpart. Alexandra Daddario, also known as Woody Harrelson’s affair from True Detective and The Rocks daughter from San Andreas, has won the contract for Summer Quinn, reports Collider . In the 90s series, the character was embodied by Nicole Eggert. In the film, the young Summer takes on the newcomer played by Efron and shows him the rules of the beach.

In contrast to the series, the new edition of Baywatch will be an adult action comedy that Johnson’s Mitch Buchannon (formerly David Hasselhoff) and Efron’s young lifeguard / ex-Olympic swimmer send on a rescue mission against an oil tycoon who is threatening the beach to destroy.




Granted, the plot sounds like something that could have been penned by 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie authors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The actual authors, however, are Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who previously served the horror genre with Friday the 13th and Freddy Vs. Jason. Seth Gordon, director of Kill the Boss and several episodes of popular sitcoms (Modern Family, Parks and Recreation), was hired as a director.

Now the cast of the other lifeguards CJ and Stephanie, who were played in the series by Pamela Anderson and Alexandra Paul, is missing. According to The Rocks Instagram account We are about to reveal who CJ will be. The Baywatch movie will 2016 come to the cinema.

