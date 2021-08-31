Ariana Grande and her extraordinary hobby

How does Ariana Grande spend her free time when she is on tour? Right, she goes shopping and buys two whole sacks of wool at the same time …

Paparazzi on every corner

We can only imagine what the life of a superstar who is currently on tour should look like: Instead of waking up every morning in a different city, in a good mood, walking around the city and looking at some of the sights, they close Most acts prefer to stay in their hotel rooms and only leave them for their performances in fully booked arenas. At least that’s what Demi Lovato confessed during her tour in 2016 and compared her life via Twitter with that of a hamster in a glass case: “I love it when I travel to other countries and I only spend my time in the hotel room #SoLustig […] If the paparazzi weren’t so annoying, I’d go out and do something. But they are the worst here. # Shit onPaparazzi “

But Demi is not the only one who is being molested …

New hobby

Lovato has not been able to go shopping unrecognized for a long time. Her colleague Ariana Grande could also sing a song about it and would rather spend her days off in the hotel room, let her dogs and friends fly in and convert part of her suite into a home theater.









Should she then want to get some fresh air, Grande always has her bodyguards at the start and looks for new hobbies so that she can pass her boredom on tour. During her “Sweetener” trip around the world, for example, which she also brought to Dublin, Ireland, she likes to crochet and knit. Before her sold out concert in Dublin, Ireland, the “No Tears Left to Cry” interpreter was seen making a detour to a wool shop and having her entourage at the start. But she not only bought one or two copies of the high-quality “traditional Irish wool from Sonas” ball of wool, she put 269 euros on the table and had two full sacks of the goods packed up.

According to the information from “The Sun”, Ariana acquired this hobby, which is rather unusual for a 26-year-old, only a few months ago. But her fans have been waiting a long time for some of her made copies, which she could publish via Instagram story. What the superstar intends to do with all the balls or whether she just wants to have them with her as a reserve has not been explained in more detail.