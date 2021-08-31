Anne Hathaway: The ideal of the body is only changing slowly

“Thin” is still expected in Hollywood, says Anne Hathaway. But the actress is also seeing a slow change.

Actress Anne Hathaway (36, “The Devil Wears Prada”) is an old hand in showbiz. She has been in front of the camera since the late 1990s. Back then, at the age of 16, she was advised not to gain weight. “I’m not saying you have to lose weight. I’m just saying, don’t gain weight,” she was told after she got a role, Hathaway recalls in an interview with “Allure” magazine. “Which of course means that you have to lose weight,” explains the now 36-year-old.









Hollywood is only changing slowly



Today it looks a little different. For the film “The Last Thing He Wanted”, a political thriller that is published on the Netflix streaming service, she asked costume designer Ane Crabtree how her body changes during her period so that she can adapt the costumes accordingly. That was a “nice thing”. But the Oscar winner is still cautious about praising changes in Hollywood. There is now more “body inclusiveness”, which Hathaway thinks is “great”. However, “being thin is still the central ‘normal’ expectation”.

The mills in Hollywood grind slowly not only when it comes to body ideal. Hathaway has also noticed a change in her role offers. It is now “more nuanced and interesting”. That would create more interesting characters and stories. However, it remains to be seen whether it will stay that way, the actress points out. If the audience didn’t respond, the whole thing could roll backwards.

Anne Hathaway is currently expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman (38). The couple has been married since 2012 and already has a son, Jonathan, who was born in 2016.

