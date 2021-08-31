Angelina Jolie uses her first Instagram post for a dramatic cry for help

Angelina Jolie (here in Berlin in 2019) has turned to the public with a sad Instagram post.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie joined Instagram for the first time and used her first post to send a dramatic cry for help. Jolie posted a letter from a teenager in Afghanistan.

Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie (46) has joined Instagram and used her first entry for a dramatic cry for help.

The Hollywood star posted a handwritten letter from an Afghan girl about her fear of the Taliban. She received this letter from a teenager in Afghanistan, the actress wrote on Friday (August 20) on the Internet platform. The people there could no longer express themselves freely in social networks.

Angelina Jolie is reminded of the time 20 years ago

She wants to help share the stories and voices of people fighting for their human rights on Instagram.

Twenty years ago, before the 9/11 attacks, she met people fleeing the Taliban regime on the border with Afghanistan, wrote the Oscar winner. It is horrific to see so many refugees again.

Angelina Jolie on Instagram: “It’s unbearable to see that”

Jolie sharply criticized that Afghan refugees would be treated “like a burden”. “It’s unbearable to see it,” the Hollywood star continued. You were among the most capable people in the world, explained the mother of six. She met many women and girls who wanted an education and fought for it.









Recommended editorial content At this point you will find relevant content from the external platform Instagram that complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.











I consent to external content from the external platform Instagram being displayed to me. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.



Angelina Jolie calls for support for Afghanistan relief operations

You might also be interested in this video:

Jolie urged her followers to support her in helping these people. The longtime ambassador of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) included a link to the organization in her post. (dpa / jv)