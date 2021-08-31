Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh alone!

Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Angelina Jolie: New Zoff with Jennifer Aniston

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!

After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting Papa Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Shiloh even recently a role in a future Film project offered, the two are of one heart and soul.

“They hit it off right away”, is it[calledThe14-year-oldisnowsaidtohangoutwithJenonceaweek

Shiloh is fed up with being between her wild siblings and a mother who has dozens of things to do at the same time. She prefers the relaxed atmosphere at Jennifer’s, bakes pizza with her and plays with her dogs,

report by related parties.

Jennifer Anniston & Shilo: Angelina Jolie is boiling with anger

But while Brad overjoyed about that is his daughter and his ex-wife so good understand, Angelina boils with anger. “She doesn’t like at all that her child feels drawn to her rival”, reports a source from the surroundings the Oscar winner.




Because for one thing, Angelina has a massive ego problem with the situation: “She’s just jealous of Jen”it continues. On the other hand, the mother of six fears that the friendship between Shiloh and the “The Morning Show” actress could have an adverse effect on her custody dispute with Brad.

So she tries Shiloh’s visits to Jennifer to disallow. But with that she does everything even worse. “Shiloh is not used to having something banned. She doesn’t understand why her mother is so opposed to this friendship. And the more Angelina speaks out against it, the more she drives her daughter into Jen’s arms.”, so the confidante.

