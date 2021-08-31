Angelina Jolie believes in second chances

RTL.de>entertainment>
Interview with lion mom Angelina Jolie
In her new film “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, Angelina Jolie (45) plays a firefighter who has to work her way through a fire with a boy by her side. She plays a protector – a role she knows only too well from her real life. Because the lion mama has been trying to protect her six children for years. Only before the media hustle and bustle around her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) and finally before him, the six-fold dad himself, after accusations of violence were raised. But can the Oscar winner forgive mistakes despite years of custody dispute? In an interview with RTL, the 45-year-old, who does not describe herself as a traditional mother, makes an ambiguous statement with regard to second chances. You can see what this is all about in our video.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children
“Brangelina” have six children together: the adopted children Maddox (19), Pax (17) and Zahara (16) as well as the three biological children daughter Shiloh (14) and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In the divorce papers Jolie filed in 2016, she requested sole custody of her children.
War of divorce puts a strain on family happiness
Since the divorce of the former Hollywood dream couple became official, the six kids have been stuck between two camps. A condition that apparently gnaws at the well-being of the Pitt-Jolie offspring. Daughter Vivienne has recently been very upset. And Brad’s and Angelina’s eldest son Maddox will probably not leave his parents’ mud pit unscathed either. After all, the 19-year-old even became part of the trial with his testimony in court. Allegedly, Maddox and Papa Brad have not been in contact with each other since 2016. (lkr)