Amanda Seyfried: Surprising detail about the wedding

Many women dream of a wedding in white. Actress Amanda Seyfried not! In fact, she’s already had enough of getting married

Amanda Seyfried, 31, has a problem: Although she is happy with her fiancé Thomas Sadoski, she actually has absolutely no desire for the wedding – at least as far as all the trappings are concerned: “I’ve got married so often in my life – at the Canvas. I don’t want to be the center of attention “. In order to be less conspicuous, at least visually, the actress has therefore made an unusual decision: she will not get married in classic white.

Unusual bridal look Surprise! This star got married in black



91 images







“Already played the bride a billion times”

“I don’t want a white dress! I’ve worn this so many times. […] I’ve already played the bride a billion times, “said Seyfried, according to Us Magazine, resolutely in an interview with Australian Vogue. And indeed: In many of her films, including” Mamma Mia! “,” Les Misérables “and” The Big Wedding “, married Seyfried.

In reality, however, she only wants to say yes once. And if she’s being completely honest, she’s already looking forward to it: “I’ve never been more excited about anything in my life. And I’ve never been so ready,” admitted the actress. It would be a shame if the wedding were to break, after all, in addition to the pregnancy announced in November, it is the perfect culmination of the love between Seyfried and her Sadoski.

CodeList