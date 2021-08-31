Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsAmanda Seyfried: Surprising detail about the wedding
News

Amanda Seyfried: Surprising detail about the wedding

By Arjun Sethi
0
72




Amanda Seyfried
Surprising detail about the wedding

Many women dream of a wedding in white. Actress Amanda Seyfried not! In fact, she’s already had enough of getting married

Amanda Seyfried, 31, has a problem: Although she is happy with her fiancé Thomas Sadoski, she actually has absolutely no desire for the wedding – at least as far as all the trappings are concerned: “I’ve got married so often in my life – at the Canvas. I don’t want to be the center of attention “. In order to be less conspicuous, at least visually, the actress has therefore made an unusual decision: she will not get married in classic white.

Unusual bridal look

Surprise! This star got married in black

91 images




“Already played the bride a billion times”

“I don’t want a white dress! I’ve worn this so many times. […] I’ve already played the bride a billion times, “said Seyfried, according to Us Magazine, resolutely in an interview with Australian Vogue. And indeed: In many of her films, including” Mamma Mia! “,” Les Misérables “and” The Big Wedding “, married Seyfried.

In reality, however, she only wants to say yes once. And if she’s being completely honest, she’s already looking forward to it: “I’ve never been more excited about anything in my life. And I’ve never been so ready,” admitted the actress. It would be a shame if the wedding were to break, after all, in addition to the pregnancy announced in November, it is the perfect culmination of the love between Seyfried and her Sadoski.

CodeList


Previous article“Ignoring things”: Anna Faris talks about their breakups
Next articleFirst teaser trailer for “Sweet Tooth” · KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv