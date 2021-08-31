After a tragic car accident: Robert Downey Jr. mourns his assistant Jimmy Rich – Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. last year. Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com





Serious loss for Robert Downey Jr .: His longtime assistant Jimmy Rich was killed in a car accident when he was only 52 years old.

Hollywood megastar Robert Downey Jr. (56) mourns the loss of his longtime assistant Jimmy Rich. For several pictures he explains on Instagram that Rich died after a car accident. “It is a terrible and shocking tragedy,” writes the actor. “He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our children and was loved by everyone who was able to experience his unique character and esprit.”

Rich, who died at the age of 52 and who has been with Downey Jr. since 2003 according to a report by the industry magazine “Variety”, had the star, who has struggled with drug problems, at “every step” his Rehabilitation, accompanied his life and career, writes the 56-year-old. He now thinks in particular of the deceased’s family, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew Rich.









These stars also say goodbye

Numerous celebrity colleagues and Marvel stars responded in the comments column concerned to the contribution of the “Iron Man” actor. “I’m so sorry to hear that,” explains Ryan Reynolds (44), who is known from “Deadpool”, among others. It is “heartbreaking” and he sends his condolences to Downey Jr. and the family of the deceased.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo (53) speaks of a “tragedy” and explains: “I’ve known him for almost as long as you, Robert. […] Thank you for always being honest, always helping out and showing so many people the way forward into the light. “







“No words,” says Josh Brolin (53), who played the villain Thanos in the “Avengers” films, among others. “Just tears and gratitude for the gift that it was.” Hawkey actor Jeremy Renner (50) also seems to be lacking the words: “Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss.” And Gwyneth Paltrow (48), who can be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man’s great love Pepper Potts, explains: “Please don’t, oh my God.”

Colleagues who express their condolences include Chris Hemsworth (37), Jamie Foxx (53), Chris Pratt (41), Andy Garcia (65), Jack Black (51) and director and screenwriter James Gunn ( 50).