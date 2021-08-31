200 million followers: Kylie Jenner breaks new Instagram record – Panorama

Kylie Jenner has more Instagram followers than any of her siblings. Photo: Sky Cinema / Shutterstock.com





No other member of the Kardashian Jenner clan has as many followers as Kylie Jenner. A proud 200 million people follow her on Instagram – a new milestone for the 23-year-old.

Kylie Jenner (23, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) has reached a new milestone: 200 million people now follow her on Instagram. This means Jenner has more followers than any other family member in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Her older sister Kim Kardashian (40) is close to her with 191 million followers, followed by Kendall Jenner (25) with 141 million followers. They are followed by Khloé Kardashian (36) with 122 million and Kourtney Kardashian (41) with 103 million subscribers.









Everything at the beginning: Watch the first season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous Instagram stars worldwide and regularly uses the social media platform to present the latest products from her own line of cosmetics. The 23-year-old should earn up to 986,000 US dollars (the equivalent of around 830,000 euros) per post.

Ronaldo holds the record

The record with the most followers on Instagram is currently held by soccer star Christiano Ronaldo (35), followed by 241 million people. Ronaldo gets competition from singer Ariana Grande (27, “thank u, next”) with 205 million followers and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48) with 202 million followers.





