▷ HBO miniseries “The White Lotus” in German on Sky Atlantic starting today

Sky Germany

Unterföhring (ots)

An illustrious, colorful group of American tourists meets in a luxury hotel in Hawaii. But the relaxing vacation in paradise has its pitfalls for everyone involved: The social satire “The White Lotus” can be seen in double episodes on Sky Atlantic from this evening at 8:15 pm. At the same time, the episodes can also be accessed on Sky Ticket and Sky Q.

About “The White Lotus”:

An illustrious group of very different hotel guests want to enjoy a relaxing week’s vacation in a paradisiacal luxury resort in Hawaii. But with every day that goes by, the idyll darkens. The employees of the Hotel White Lotus include the demanding resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), who gets off track after a traumatic experience, and the down-to-earth spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who is taken on an emotional roller coaster ride by a needy guest will.

The vacationers include the Mossbacher family – Nicole (Connie Britton), a successful type alpha business woman who can’t help but treat her family like disobedient employees, while husband Mark (Steve Zahn) struggles with an embarrassing health crisis and inferiority complex . Teenage son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) is a socially awkward gamer experiencing the wonders of nature for the first time; Daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) has her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady) in tow. The two sharp-tongued college students view the lifestyle of all vacationers around them with a sardonic eye. The handsome, confident Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) and the equally beautiful Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) are newly married and want to enjoy their honeymoon. But her wedding suite was given to other guests and to top it all off, Shane’s pushy mother Kitty (Molly Shannon) shows up. And finally, there is Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a wealthy, unstable woman recovering from her mother’s death, traveling alone to the hotel, and desperately in need of much more than just a massage.

The six-part miniseries “The White Lotus” was created and written by Mike White (“Enlightened”), who also directed and was executive producer alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine is responsible as Co-Executive Produced. It was filmed on the island of Maui.

The leading actors include Murray Bartlett (“Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”), Jennifer Coolidge (“2 Broke Girls”), Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”, “Why Women Kill”), Fred Hechinger (“Eighth Grade “), Jake Lacy (” Girls “), Brittany O’Grady (” Little Voice “), Natasha Rothwell (” Insecure “), Sydney Sweeney (” Euphoria “) and Steve Zahn (” Tremé “).

Facts:

Original title: “The White Lotus”, miniseries, 6 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each, USA 2021. Creator, screenplay and director: Mike White. Executive Producer: Mike White, David Bernad, Nick Hall. Co-Executive Producer: Mark Kamine. Cast: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage.









Broadcast dates:

From 23 August 2021 either in German or in the original from 8.15 p.m. on Sky Atlantic as well as on tickets and via Sky Q on demand. Weekly broadcast.

About Sky Ticket:

The Sky Ticket streaming service is available anytime, anywhere and can also be canceled at any time. For Sky Ticket, customers only need an internet-enabled device or the Sky Ticket TV Stick with access to a further 36 apps. A receiver is not necessary. Regardless of whether customers want to watch award-winning series, blockbuster films, live sports or simply an extra TV program for the children, Sky Ticket always offers the right packages for entertainment, cinema and sport. Speaking of sports: Customers experience with Sky Ticket the best live sport, including top games in the UEFA Champions League, the Bundesliga, the 2nd Bundesliga, the DFB Cup, all Formula 1 races, the LIQUY MOLY Handball Bundesliga, as well as the best of tennis and golf. With Sky Ticket, film and series fans can stream more than 1,000 films, blockbuster series from HBO, Fox and TNT as well as award-winning Sky Originals at any time without a long contract. For more information, visit skyticket.de.

About Sky Atlantic HD:

Sky Atlantic shows the outstanding programs from HBO, the most successful US premium broadcaster. In addition to series popular with critics and viewers alike, there are exclusive TV premieres of the latest HBO productions such as “Westworld”, “Mare of Easttown” and “Game of Thrones – A Song of Ice and Fire”. In addition, Sky Atlantic presents extraordinary series from Showtime, such as “Billions”, Sky Originals from Italy and UK, such as “Gomorrah – The Series” or “Chernobyl”. All series are available in both German and the original English version. In addition, selected content is made available on demand regardless of the platform and can therefore be accessed in a completely flexible manner. As an independent service – with a monthly term – Sky Ticket is the flexible route to premium content from Sky.

This notification is available on the Internet at https://info.sky.de. You can also find further information at https://www.sky.de/serien as well as at www.facebook.com/SkyDeutschland and www.instagram.com/skydeutschland.

About Sky Germany:

Sky Deutschland is one of the leading entertainment providers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The program offer consists of the best live sports, exclusive series, the latest films, diverse children’s programs, exciting documentaries and entertaining shows – many of them Sky Originals. In addition to the free-to-air channel Sky Sport News, viewers can watch the program at home and on the go via Sky Q and Sky Ticket. The entertainment platform Sky Q offers everything from a single source: Sky and free TV channels, thousands of films and series on demand, media libraries and many other apps. With Sky Ticket, customers can stream series, films and live sports flexibly in terms of location and time, as well as on a monthly cancelable basis. Sky Deutschland, headquartered in Unterföhring near Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to Europe’s leading media and entertainment group Sky.

twitter.com/BirgitEhmann

Contact for photo material:

Patricia Navarijo Gomez

Bilder.Presse@sky.de

Or directly via the photo web: https://medien.sky.de

Original content from: Sky Deutschland, transmitted by news aktuell