Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Will new mom Cameron Diaz be back in movies anytime soon?

By Vimal Kumar
Cameron Diaz (47) will not be returning to the cinemas that soon! In January, the actress announced that she and husband Benji Madden, 41, had become parents. Since then, her life has revolved entirely around daughter Raddix. So it’s no wonder that Cameron so far has little thought about continuing her career. The Hollywood beauty makes it clear on the Internet: She is currently ruling out a comeback.

As a new mom, the 47-year-old should have her hands full. In one Instagram-Live video, the blonde recently answered a few questions from her fans, who wanted to know, among other things, whether there will be another strip with her soon. Throwing yourself back into filming for a blockbuster is probably out of the question. Camerons clear answer: “At the moment I won’t be making any more films for the time being.”

However, your community should by no means have to do without them: Cameron promised her followers to go live on the Internet more often in the future. “I have a lot of fun connecting with you guys and saying ‘Hi!’ accept”, protested the “love doesn’t need a vacation” actress.

