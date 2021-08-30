Tuesday, August 31, 2021
What Vin Diesel and Paul Walker swore shortly before his death

By Sonia Gupta
“Clearly the hardest part of filming was not having my brother by my side so I could rely on him. My brother was missing. I remember one of the last time he was shot, we had the penthouse party Abu Dhabi shot, and an assistant camera said: ‘This is what the fans are waiting for, what they are looking forward to: you two together,’ “said the actor Vin Diesel in 2017 about the first shoot without his good friend Paul Walker.




Ten films together

Since his death, Diesel has made it his business to uphold Walker’s legacy, and he is determined to keep a vow they both once made. “We promised each other that we would make ten ‘Fast & Furious’ films together,” said Diesel in an interview. Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40.

Now the ninth part of the “Fast & Furious” series about illegal street races is in the starting blocks. At the weekend it celebrated its world premiere with many stars in Los Angeles. In addition to numerous actors, there was also the model Meadow Walker (22), daughter of Paul Walker, among the guests.


