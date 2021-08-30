Vaginal orgasm: with the right training to climax

The vaginal orgasm is almost legendary. For many women, he seems to be out of reach. With targeted exercises, however, this becomes within reach.

In this article we share special products with you: new trends, absolute must-haves, indispensable helpers and much more. We integrate these as affiliate links, through which we receive a commission in the purchase of the individual products. This means there are no additional costs for you – happy shopping!

Most read .

Most read .

Most people think of the clitoris first when they think about female orgasms. It is up to eleven centimeters long and swells like a penis when excited. 75 percent of the women surveyed by the OMGYes.com platform can reach climax through stimulation at the tip of the clitoris. When it comes to vaginal orgasms, there are far fewer women, around 25 percent. Some doctors and scientists even claim that it is not possible at all. So does every fourth woman cheat?

What Makes Vaginal Orgasm So Extraordinary? Sigmund Freud already dealt with the vaginal climax and described it as a “mature” orgasm – according to this idea, a clitoral orgasm is second class and just a kind of “consolation prize” for the women of creation for whom conventional sex is not enough. This way of thinking assumes that women can only achieve a “real” orgasm through sexual intercourse with a man. But not true!

background .





Sex positions These 11 positions are easier for her to climax during sex

How to find your G-Zone Many women also doubt the existence of a vaginal orgasm, but various studies suggest that this is clearly different from the clitoral climax – at least in terms of its sensation – even if both are closely related. In order to achieve vaginal orgasm, women must first locate their G-zone. The vagina itself has fewer nerves, so it is not as sensitive to stimuli as the clitoris; In the so-called G-Zone (named after its discoverer, Dr. Ernst Graefenberg), however, several erogenous nerve endings meet, which makes it the center of the vaginal climax. Book tip: Coming Soon: orgasm is a matter of practice (ad)

The G-zone can be found along the front wall of the vagina: if you insert two fingers and press your fingertips towards the abdomen, you should be able to feel a slightly rough area. According to the sexologist Ann-Marlene Henning, this research into one’s own intimate area is important: “In order to perceive these stimuli in the vagina, a feeling for the inner perception of the vagina must first be created in the brain. This works very well with masturbation. Women should explore their own body and then introduce their partner, how they feel and what they feel with which stimuli, “she told Lifeline.

background .





Masturbation Get to know yourself and your needs

Extensive foreplay is the key to vaginal orgasm Sex therapist Kim Anami also believes in the legendary Graefenberg Zone, which the German-Jewish doctor discovered inside the vagina in the 1920s. The US blogger explains that the G-spot orgasm is just different – namely “wider, deeper and more adult”. In her “Orgasmapedia” Kim explains how to reach him on her homepage. It is important to have a clear head and a partner you can trust. And time: For the first so-called cervical or cervical orgasm you need around 40 minutes in the missionary position. According to Anami, the reward is “the king of orgasms”!

Back to everyday sex life: Most women first need clitoral stimulation so that the vagina constricts in the first place (this happens through the swelling of the clitoris complex) and becomes more sensitive to stimuli. In plain language: The foreplay should be enjoyed extensively and focus on several erogenous zones. “The more cells in the whole body are stimulated, the more nerve impulses arrive in the brain! Conclusion: If more than the intimate areas are affected, the climax is particularly intense,” says sex expert Ann-Marlene Henning.





During sex itself, the clitoris should continue to be pampered, and the G-zone also needs stimulation: The rider position, in which the woman sits on top, is particularly successful – but the spoon position and lateral variations of the missionary position can also help.

background .





sex 7 secret erogenous zones

According to Henning, exercise, relaxation, and slow thrusts are also required. “The pelvic floor should not be constantly tense, but tension and relaxation should alternate, I compare it to pumping,” she said. “It is important to be relaxed. Only then is the pelvic floor well supplied with blood and all nerves optimally supplied – good prerequisites for an orgasm.” In any case, you should be patient and have fun! Practice makes perfect – and if it doesn’t work the first time, then give the vaginal orgasm a chance at the next lunchtime. Book tip: Come as you want: The new women’s sex book (advertisement)

Vaginal orgasm: online platform should help The camera is filming directly between Olivia’s bare legs. With a tapping forefinger she circles around her clitoris. Olivia shows how she likes to masturbate and explains: She exerts pressure with dabbing movements, then she gently strokes her labia to the side. Her finger approaches the entrance of her vagina, exerting more pressure – Olivia is now breathing more heavily. She is one of 14 women who grant an intimate insight into their sex life on the OMGYes site. But do we women even need this tutoring? In fact, according to the OMGYes study, almost 20 percent of women never orgasm. Only 42 percent of straight women always have a climax during sex, 95 percent of straight men. Of women in lesbian relationships, 86 percent say they orgasm during sex. The number gives hope that women can come – if the partner knows what he is doing.

background .





Together to the climax Mega orgasm with edging: this is how the sex technique works

OMGYes: This is how the platform works The website where women show what makes them hot. “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson is an avowed user of OMGYes – that stands for “Oh my god, yes!”, An exclamation that is often used in English during orgasm. This is exactly what the site wants to help its users do: to heavenly orgasms. And even scientifically founded. The project’s founders, Lydia Daniller and Rob Perkins, worked with the University of Indiana and the Kinsey Institute to survey more than 2,000 women between the ages of 18 and 95 about pleasure. The study found that many women use similar techniques to stimulate their clitoris – without a name for them.

For a one-time fee of 39 euros you get access to the first season: Videos (with German subtitles) in which women talk about their experiences and favorite masturbation methods – and demonstrate them right away. In addition, there are illustrated instructions, background information from the study and the opportunity to test the newly learned knowledge immediately and to stimulate the women with finger movements on the touchpad. We think: this is also a great opportunity for men to learn something about female pleasure!

background .





Standing sex Positions that don’t require a bed

Five tips from OMGYes experts Turn off your head! Many women turn off when they notice that their partner wants to bring them to orgasm as quickly as possible. Sounds simple, but: Going aimlessly on a voyage of discovery works wonders! Anticipation by playing around Exploring unknown places of the vulva and playing around the clitoris by holding, tapping, pressing and rubbing makes many women crazy with lust! Recommendation: Testing during mastur dating, an extensive solo sex session. Cushioning Two out of three women prefer to be touched on the skin surrounding the clitoris instead of the exposed, sensitive tip. Vary with speed, pressure and direct movements, find the right amount for you! Keep going Most women like regular rhythms with no surprises, according to the website. Tip: Agree on a code for place names à “Go back to eight thirty!”. Come more often Admittedly, very few women have multiple orgasms. But after all, 47 percent of them can get started again after a short cooling-off. But be careful: the clitoris, which is still sensitive, should be gently touched.

“I advise masturdating” – orgasm tips from the sex coach What worries do patients come to you with? Mostly it is listlessness and orgasm problems, these are women who do not come at all or only with effort. Experiences of sexual violence are also an issue. Why are there so many women who have difficulty having sex? Women often take a little longer to build up the arousal that leads to orgasm. If you don’t take this time because you don’t want to keep the other person waiting, your chances are worse. This is quite common among women because many feel pressured by the ideal of the lustful and sexually liberated woman. Communication is important: Those who openly express what they want during sex come more often. What tips do you give? My advice to masturdating: make appointments with yourself to masturbate. To take the time to try a lot: holding, caressing, circling and pushing. Also dedicate yourself to unusual areas such as the cervix, i.e. the cervix.