TV program – The current horror prospect from August 21 to 27, 2021

Since the major reopening of the German cinemas on July 1st, 2021, things have been going full steam ahead when it comes to scary, exciting and entertaining cinematic moments. But there is also a lot on offer on the television at home.

The German TV stations are of course also trying to provide us with an incredible supply of films and series. With our current TV program guide (from August 21 to 27, 2021) and the usual eerily beautiful mixture of horror and thriller, we will tell you which new genre representatives and possible classic highlights you should be prepared for in the next few days, Science fiction and fantasy.

Free TV Premiere: Rambo: Last Blood

And the new TV week starts tomorrow evening with a loud, blood-drenched bang.

At the end of his legendary Rambo-Sylvester Stallone is firing a row of guns and severed limbs around the ears since the beginning of the eighties – and tomorrow there will be his aptly titled one Rambo: Last Blood, which is not only mean and intense, but also even more bloodthirsty than its predecessor films, for the first time on German free TV!

But watch out: With its relentless terrorism of revenge and the FSK 18 approval granted, the grand finale is actually not suitable for placement within German prime time. So it’s not a question of whether Rambo: Last Blood for the broadcast at 10.30 p.m., but rather how massive RTL has to use scissors to make the action thriller fit for this time.

Who make sure and perhaps the bloodiest Rambo want to experience completely uncut at all times, it is better to use the digital VOD version or the DVD and Blu-ray.

Snappy sharks, monsters and other dangers

Fortunately, cuts are not to be feared at the next two free TV premieres.









Both the Irish Gothic horror story The Lodgers from Let Us Prey-Creator Brian O’Malley as well as the prominent British ghost haunted The Little Stranger with Domhnall Gleeson ((Ex machina, Goodbye Christopher Robin) and Will Poulter (Maze Runner – The Chosen in the Labyrinth, We are the Millers), which was briefly intended for the role of terror clown ES, strike calmer tones and reflect on the creeping, hidden gothic horror that made British and Irish horror cinema great.

On top of that, there are well-tried genre classics again this week, such as the classic dark fantasy puppet trick The journey into the labyrinth by Muppets legend Jim Henson, the rather dark and cryptic comic book chapter Logan – The Wolverine, John Carpenters The village of the damned, the classic thriller The bone warrior or snappy shark horror like 47 meters down. All series and films:

Saturday, 08/21/2021

Sunday, August 22nd, 2021

Monday, 08/23/2021

WAREHOUSE 13 (series) 23:45 ProSieben Maxx PERFUME (series) 01:35 ZDF RESET 01:45 Tele 5 SUPERNATURAL (series) 02:10 ProSieben Maxx THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT – REACTIVATED 03:20 Tele 5

Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Wednesday, August 25th, 2021

Thursday, August 26th, 2021

LEGACIES (series) 20:15 Sixx RUN – RUN FOR YOUR LIFE 22:10 Tele 5 THE LODGERS 03:30 Tele 5

Friday, August 27th, 2021

Written on 08/21/2021 by Torsten Schrader

