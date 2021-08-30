This is the actor’s new villa in the south of France

Monday, August 30, 2021
George Clooney is drawn to the Hollywood diaspora in Provence: the US actor and filmmaker has bought a property in southern France. Not only is it huge, it’s also in a prominent neighborhood.

Just in time for George Clooney’s 60th birthday, which yesterday in the t-online interview talked about his “old age frustration” a community in the south of France reported a property purchase by the Hollywood star. The “Oceans Eleven” star has bought a property in Brignoles, a small town with 17,000 inhabitants in Provence. This was confirmed by the local town hall on the night from Thursday to Friday.

The 160 hectare complex with the melodious name “Domaine du Canadel” includes an 18th century country house, a pond, a swimming pool and vineyards. The previous owners of Clooney’s new property are an elderly Australian couple who live in Monaco. The property had been up for sale for a number of years. Pictures of the property can be found on real estate portals: In our photo show you can take a look at and inside the country house.




The municipality has not given any information about the price. But it is not the first property that George Clooney has acquired in Europe. The Hollywood star already owns a holiday villa on Lake Como in Italy.

George Lucas, Brad Pitt: neighborhood celebrities

His new property in southern France is in a prominent neighborhood. It is not far from the Château Margüi winery. Its owner is “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, who wants to open a splendid hotel on the site.

About half an hour’s drive from Clooney’s future estate is the small village of Correns with the Chateau Miraval winery, which has been owned by the former Hollywood dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since 2008. The winery of Joachim Splichal, a German celebrity chef who works in Los Angeles, is also located in Brignoles.


