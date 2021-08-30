The Suicide Squad | Salto. Or

Unruly, borderline and unpredictable: Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is part of the Suicide Squad. Photo: DC Comics / Warner Bros.

That MCU – the Marvel Cinematic Universe – has brought a number of extremely successful comic book adaptations to cinemas in the last 10, 15 years. And after “Black Widow” in July, comes in September now “Shang-Chi” and, a little later, the new one Spider-Man.

DC Comics, Marvel’s major competitor, reacted late and produced few films by comparison. The fact that DC approaches the matter with the same seriousness as Marvel was last seen in “The Justice League – The Snyder Cut” seen, an almost four-hour version of the 2017 blockbuster, re-edited by the director.

Recently also ran “The Suicide Squad” in the cinemas and confirms this again.

A bit simple-minded, but a solid and essential part of the team: The humanoid shark named Nanaue. Photo: DC Comics / Warner Bros.







“The Suicide Squad” is a crazy, fast and fancy staged film adaptation of the comic series of the same name, which follows the first movie from 2016, but can be seen independently.

The story: A number of imprisoned criminals with exceptional skills are given the prospect of impunity by the US government if they carry out an extremely dangerous mission.

The overdriven Harley Quinn, played by the Australian actress Margot Robbie, the sniper Bloodsport (Idris Elba), but also the humanoid shark Nanaue and the bizarre Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) are part of the force that is supposed to save a South American island nation from the invasion of extraterrestrial beings.

Director James Gunn staged “The Suicide Squad” with a lot of humor, speed and attention to detail and managed to develop empathy even for the polka-dot man in the end.

“The Suicide Squad” is reminiscent of “Guardians Of The Galaxy” by Marvel – which, by the way, were both also directed by James Gunn – but is a lot more brutal, crazy and anarchic. We had an excellent conversation.