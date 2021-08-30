The six best films today: “Half-Blood” with Val Kilmer

Are you still looking for a recommendation for a successful evening watching TV? Then you have come to the right place: We will present you the most beautiful feature film highlights of the day. Let yourself be surprised and see if there is something for you.

Today, Monday, you are looking for a film with an all-star cast in Free TV? From 8:15 p.m. you can expect great personalities such as Sascha Zacharias, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones and Val Kilmer on TV. Make yourself comfortable and enjoy a thriller or a crime series. These are the film tips of the day.

Exciting thriller: “Halbblut” with Val Kilmer and Sam Shepard (8:15 pm on Arte)

FBI agent Ray Levoi and his colleague Frank Coutelle are sent from Washington to South Dakota, where a murder took place on the Pine Ridge Indian reservation. Ray seems to be predestined for this case, because Indian blood flows in his veins. The indigenous police officer Walter Krähen-Hengst is at his side as an advisor and contact person. Ray, who has so far not dealt with his indigenous heritage in any more detail, has little to do with the tribal disputes at first.

This thriller from Michael Apted starring Val Kilmer as Ray Levoi, Sam Shepard as Frank, Graham Greene as Walter Crow Horse, Fred Ward as Jack Milton, Fred Dalton Thompson as William Dawes and Sheila Tousey as Maggie Eagle Bear promises 115 minutes of riveting suspense.

tension: ⭐⭐

Comedy: “Around 50” with Dominic Raacke and Natalia Wörner (8:15 pm on ZDF)

It has been more than 20 years since the six-part series “Um die 30” saw the life of the clique around Frank, Tina, Carlo, Carola, Sabrina and Olaf. The audience was able to share the joys and sorrows of growing up with the six baby boomers – sometimes laughing, sometimes compassionately. Now the friends come together again on the occasion of Carola’s 50th birthday.

This comedy by Ralf Huettner with Dominic Raacke as Frank, Natalia Wörner as Tina, Susanne Schäfer as Carola, Jürgen Tarrach as Carlo, Catherine Flemming as Sabrina and Bruno Eyron as Olaf promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Action-packed thriller: “On the run” with Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones (8:15 pm on Kabel 1)

Dr. Richard Kimble is a well-respected doctor, owns a beautiful property, and has a happy marriage. When he comes home one night his wife is dead and the police think he is the killer. After escaping from a prisoner transport, he goes in search of the real culprit, while the police go on a merciless hunt for him.

This Andrew Davis thriller starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, Tommy Lee Jones as Chief Deputy Marshal Samuel Gerard, Sela Ward as Helen Kimble, Julianne Moore as Dr. Anne Eastman, Andreas Katsulas as Frederick Sykes and Jeroen Krabbé as Dr. Charles Nichols promises rousing action and excitement for 175 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐⭐









Romantic drama: “Black Rain” with Yoshiko Tanaka and Kazuo Kitamura (10:10 pm on Arte)

Hiroshima, August 6, 1945 at 8:14 a.m .: The city is in severe heat. Suddenly a powerful, blinding lightning bolt appears, followed by a devastating storm that devastates the entire region in a matter of seconds. The first atomic bomb in history exploded in the Japanese archipelago. 20-year-old Yasuko experienced the disaster from a safe distance. But then she rushes to the destroyed and contaminated city to look for her beloved foster parents – her uncle and aunt.

This drama by Shohei Imamura with Yoshiko Tanaka as Yasuko, Kazuo Kitamura as Shigematsu Shizuma, Etsuko Ichihara as Shigeko Shizuma, Shoichi Ozawa as Shokichi, Norihei Miki as Kotaro and Hisako Hara as Kin promises a loving romance and demanding storyline for 120 minutes.

claim: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Romantic crime series: “Rebecka Martinsson” with Sascha Zacharias and Eva Melander (10:30 pm on MDR)

Feature film Sweden 2020 +++ Rebecka Martinsson has to deal with a case that makes the deep wounds of her childhood ache. In “Lange Schatten” the public prosecutor has to uncover an unsolved crime. +++ With Sascha Zacharias, Eva Melander, Thomas Oredsson, Jakob Öhrman and others | Director: Fredrik Edfeldt.

This crime series by Fredrik Edfeldt with Sascha Zacharias as Rebecka Martinsson, Eva Melander as Anna Maria Mella, Thomas Oredsson as Sven-Erik Stålnacke, Jakob Öhrman as Krister Eriksson, Ardalan Esmaili as Tommy and Tomas Åhnstrand as Dennis promises 85 minutes of rousing action, heartwarming Romance and terrifying tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Exciting thriller: “On the hunt” with Tommy Lee Jones and Wesley Snipes (11:10 pm on Kabel 1)

Mark Sheridan is checked by the police because of a simple car accident. The police link him to a double homicide. Despite his pledges of innocence, he is to be transferred to New York for trial. US Marshal Sam Gerard, who is annoyed about the routine job, is also sitting on the same plane. Mark escapes after the plane crashes …

This Stuart Baird thriller stars Tommy Lee Jones as Chief Deputy Marshal Samuel Gerard, Wesley Snipes as Mark Roberts (Sheridan), Robert Downey Jr. as John Royce, Joe Pantoliano as Deputy Marshal Cosmo Renfro, Daniel Roebuck as Marshal Robert Biggs and LaTanya Richardson as Deputy Marshal Savannah Cooper promises rousing action and excitement for 155 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐

