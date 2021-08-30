Start of new Adam Sandler film revealed

In case you’ve been wondering when another Adam Sandler movie will be coming out on Netflix, we’ve got great news for you. Hubie Halloween will be celebrating its premiere next month. The October 7, 2020 named as the start date. There are also four first pictures.

The last Adam Sandler on Netflix was well over a year ago. At the beginning of the year, The Black Diamond was also published on the streaming service. From a technical point of view, however, this is not an in-house production, since Netflix only has the international sales take over.

Adam Sandler causes Halloween mayhem on Netflix

In the original Netflix original bill, Hubie Halloween follows the crime comedy Murder Mystery, which debuted in summer 2019. After the boat trip with a murder case, another awaits us thematic framework for the latest Happy Madison production: Halloween, as the title makes it easy to recognize.

At the center of the story is Hubie, played by Adam Sandler, who would give anything for his hometown, Salem, Massachusetts. Nevertheless, he always becomes a Mockery of the residents. Not even his annual Halloween celebration, which he devotedly organizes, can prevent anything.









In the course of the plot, however, an unexpected event occurs that turns Hubie’s life (and presumably the lives of the people of Salem) upside down. On the basis of this premise, Adam Sandler should again have free rein to live out his humor under the roof at Netflix.

The cast of Hubie Halloween is again made up of a few familiar Adam Sandler names together. There are Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi and Kevin James. Then there are Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider and Ray Liotta. The director is Steven Brill, who has also directed the Sandler Netflix films The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler.

Hubie Halloween starts on October 7, 2020 on Netflix.

Podcast: How Good is Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler?

Patrick, Hardy and Jenny talk about The Black Diamond and Adam Sandler’s Netflix career in this episode of Stream Flurry.

Adam Sandler has received some of his best reviews to date for The Black Diamond. In the podcast we talk about the Safdie brothers’ new film. It’s about the importance of Adam Sandler as a star on Netflix, but also about the qualities of comedies like The Ridiculous Six, Die Woche and Sandy Wexler.

