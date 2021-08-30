Monday, August 30, 2021
Solana overtakes Investing.com’s Polkadot

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – It’s still struggling with the $ 50,000 mark. Meanwhile, it continues its high flight accompanied by minor fluctuations. The eighth largest cryptocurrency in the world even overtakes it – measured by market capitalization.

Despite slight fluctuations in intraday trading, the picture in the crypto world is quite stable. The altcoins continue to follow the performance of the bitcoin.

,, and Polkadot show slight losses. Ether trades at $ 3,170, Binance Coin at $ 476, Dogecoin at $ 0.2807, and Polkadot at $ 25.16.

On the other hand, things went up for. The native crypto currency ADA was last up 2 percent at 2.8308 dollars (more on this). Ripples also rose slightly to $ 1.1282 (more on this).

Solana was the strongest on Monday morning. The now eighth largest cryptocurrency in the world gained 9.5 percent to $ 93.8 at around 7:56 a.m. CET. It hit a new record high of $ 96.2 on Sunday night.

showed a strong performance of just under 10 percent, while taking a break after the most recent rally.

Bitcoin remains volatile

A few days ago, Bitcoin sank to new weekly lows at $ 46,300. At this price level, however, new buyers were found and drove the most important crypto currency in terms of market capitalization north again.

As a result, BTC not only regained the $ 49,000 mark, but also came within $ 400 of the magic threshold of $ 50,000.

When Bitcoin broke out at over $ 50,000, the bears rushed back and pushed the cyber currency back below $ 48,000.




After falling nearly $ 2,000 in a matter of hours, Bitcoin rebounded by a few hundred dollars. It continues to trade below $ 49,000 for the time being, but its market capitalization is still over $ 900 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


