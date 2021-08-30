Solana overtakes Investing.com’s Polkadot

Investing.com – It’s still struggling with the $ 50,000 mark. Meanwhile, it continues its high flight accompanied by minor fluctuations. The eighth largest cryptocurrency in the world even overtakes it – measured by market capitalization.

Despite slight fluctuations in intraday trading, the picture in the crypto world is quite stable. The altcoins continue to follow the performance of the bitcoin.

,, and Polkadot show slight losses. Ether trades at $ 3,170, Binance Coin at $ 476, Dogecoin at $ 0.2807, and Polkadot at $ 25.16.

On the other hand, things went up for. The native crypto currency ADA was last up 2 percent at 2.8308 dollars (more on this). Ripples also rose slightly to $ 1.1282 (more on this).

Solana was the strongest on Monday morning. The now eighth largest cryptocurrency in the world gained 9.5 percent to $ 93.8 at around 7:56 a.m. CET. It hit a new record high of $ 96.2 on Sunday night.

showed a strong performance of just under 10 percent, while taking a break after the most recent rally.

Bitcoin remains volatile

A few days ago, Bitcoin sank to new weekly lows at $ 46,300. At this price level, however, new buyers were found and drove the most important crypto currency in terms of market capitalization north again.

As a result, BTC not only regained the $ 49,000 mark, but also came within $ 400 of the magic threshold of $ 50,000.

When Bitcoin broke out at over $ 50,000, the bears rushed back and pushed the cyber currency back below $ 48,000.









After falling nearly $ 2,000 in a matter of hours, Bitcoin rebounded by a few hundred dollars. It continues to trade below $ 49,000 for the time being, but its market capitalization is still over $ 900 billion.