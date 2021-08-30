Monday, August 30, 2021
She has been haunted by these fears since childhood

July 20, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. clock

A successful acting career does not protect against uncertainty: In an interview with the news agency teleschau, ‘Baywatch’ star Alexandra Daddario spoke openly about her social fears that have haunted her since childhood …




Alexandra Daddario is not only making headlines with her acting talent. The private life of the 35-year-old American is also repeatedly in the public eye. The public seems to be particularly interested in her single status. The otherwise radiant brunette, who can currently be seen in the US society satire ‘The White Lotus’ (original version on Sky Ticket and via Sky Q), struck surprisingly serious tones in an interview with the teleschau news agency. Daddario revealed: “I have a very deep fear that other people will be mad at me or that other people will talk about me behind my back.” She has not let go of this fear since childhood. “When I’m on vacation, for example, something could drip onto my bed for days before I dare to complain.” The actress usually accepts almost any condition – no matter how unbearable it seems. “In addition, I am relatively easy to satisfy,” continued Daddario.

BANG Showbiz


