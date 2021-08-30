She filed for divorce

November 26, 2020 – 8:31 am clock

She wants it in writing

US actress Megan Fox (34) has filed for divorce from her husband, “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green (47). Fox filed the papers on November 25th in Los Angeles, California, as “TMZ” reports, citing the same.

Megan doesn’t need any support from her ex

According to the report, Fox is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s three children – 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River. In addition, she does not want to receive or pay spousal support.

The US news site also reports that Brian Austin Green agrees to most of the claims – except for the spouse’s maintenance. The couple’s applications should also differ in terms of the separation date: While Green mentions March 5, 2020, Fox should be November 2019.

An on-off couple since 2004

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been an on-off couple since 2004. In June 2010 they celebrated their wedding. Shortly before the age of ten, they announced their separation in May of this year. Their three sons were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He brought another son (born in 2002) into the marriage. At the end of July 2020, Fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly (30) confirmed their relationship. The new couple recently made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.