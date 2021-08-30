Monday, August 30, 2021
Schlager: Reese Witherspoon recommends a song by Maria Voskania

By Vimal Kumar
Maria_Voskania_04022021

Copyright: picture alliance / Swen Pförtner / dpa

Maria Voskanie (M., here in September 2017 at “Willkommen be Carmen Nebel”) has a celebrity fan in Hollywood.

Cologne / Los Angeles – You can also hear German hits in Hollywood! But not Helene Fischer, Andrea Berg or Vanessa Mai – but Maria Voskania. The 33-year-old was once the background singer of Schlager-Queen Helene Fischer, came third in “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” in 2017 and is now solo. Now she has an extremely celebrity fan in Hollywood.

  • Reese Witherspoon is a fan of Maria Voskania
  • Hollywood star recommends German hits to her fans
  • Voskania sang for Helene Fischer

Because nobody less than Reese Witherspoon (44) has recommended the music of the native Armenian on Instagram.

The Oscar winner (Best Actress, “Walk the Line”) first asked her fans for music tips to keep them in a good mood. One of them: “Long live life”, which Voskania released in 2017 on the album “Magie”.

The Hollywood actress was promptly shown with a coffee cup in her Instagram story – rocking to the song that was playing in the background. She wrote: “This one is 100!”

What she means by that: “This song puts you in a 100 percent good mood.”

Reese Witherspoon recommends German hits to fans

Witherspoon also linked the song and Maria Voskania – who proudly shared the post in her own Instagram story. “Wow, what’s going on here?” She wrote in disbelief.

Voskania_Witherspoon_04022021

Copyright: Instagram / mariavoskania

Maris Voskania proudly shares Reese Witherspoon’s recommendation.

Witherspoon probably didn’t understand too much about the song – although she lived in Germany for several years as a little girl. Her father was a doctor in the US military and stationed in Wiesbaden. However, since she went to a kindergarten on the barracks grounds and only English was spoken at home, she learned only a few words of German. (sku)


Vimal Kumar
