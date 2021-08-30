Same bikini: was Britney Spears’ Hawaiian vacation faked?

Could Britney Spears’ (39) stay in Hawaii with Sam Asghari (27) just be fake? For some time now, fans of the pop icon have suspected that the blonde wouldn’t even run her social media channels herself. Now her followers want to have found new evidence for this assumption. So they are sure that Britney faked her vacation with her partner in Hawaii.

As Mirror reported on Tuesday that fans want to have discovered that the singer’s holiday impressions actually come from September last year. At that time, the musician shared a similar snapshot Instagram. In the video that Britney recently posted, the pretty blonde is finally wearing the same bikini-hat combination that can be seen in the earlier snapshot. In addition, there is a tuft of seaweed in exactly the same position in both images.

Most recently, a post by the singer on Thursday made the followers ponder. In the contribution, the “Toxic” interpreter danced through the picture in shorts and high heels and announced that the recording had only recently been taken. This fact confused their community because a few days ago was Britney but actually already on vacation. “This is from the other day! It’s the first time in a while that I dance in heels again … My new little project”she had commented on the video.

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears in September 2020

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears on vacation in Hawaii 2021

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears with her boyfriend Sam Asghari

