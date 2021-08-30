Russell Crowe is on board, first glimpse of Christian Bale’s look

Russell Crowe in Unhinged © 2020 Solstice Studios

Sources: Deadline, Daily Mail

Filming in Australia has been underway for two and a half months Thor: Love and Thunder. It will be a while before the Marvel sequel will (hopefully) hit our theaters. After several postponements, the fourth solo film of the god of thunder is due to be released in cinemas 5.05.2022 scheduled. But we can look forward to the biggest and most ambitious film of the series, because what director and co-writer Taika Waititi has suggested again and again, promises a crazy space adventure with an unbelievable cast that gradually became known.

The Oscar winner is brand new Russell Crowe (gladiator), who after his role as Superman’s biological father in the DC adaptation Man of Steel now also to become part of the MCU. The actor was hired for a secret guest appearance in the film that was supposed to surprise the audience as much as it did Matt Damon as fake Loki in Thor – day of decision. After leaked set photos, however, Crowe’s cast in the film was taken from the industry portal Deadline confirmed.

Incidentally, Matt Damon is returning in his role as the Asgardian theater actor who embodies Loki, as well as Chris Hemsworths Brothers Luke Hemsworth as fake Thor and Sam Neill as an Asgardian Odin actor. However, the theater troupe will be even bigger, because as further seto photos (see below) have already revealed Melissa McCarthy (Bridal alarm) portray the villain Hela in the new play in the film, who was played by Cate Blanchett in the last film. In doing so, the events are evidently made Decision day processed on the theater stage of New Asgard:

Taika Waititi, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Hemsworth on the set of Thor Love and Thunder in Sydney, 02-03-2021 20 4k pics#Marvel #ThorLoveAndThunder #Sydney 1/5 pic.twitter.com/RH7ZWjIrs0 – XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) March 2, 2021

Also in a guest role is McCarthy’s husband and frequent co-star and director Ben Falcone (Thunder Force), although its role is not yet known. McCarthy and Falcone wrote a humorous application video for roles in last Christmas Thor: Love and Thunder released, and it seems to have convinced Taika Waititi to actually get her aboard the film.

A not yet officially confirmed, but very likely return from the last one Thor-Film is Jeff Goldblum as the eccentric dictator The Grandmaster. He was spotted playing rugby with Waititi and Chris Hemsworth (see photo below). This could of course only be a coincidence, but it is very unlikely. Goldblum revealed last year that he was in talks about his return as a grandmaster.

The villain in Thor: Love and Thunder plays Oscar winner Christian Balewho, alongside Russell Crowe, is already in The death train to Yuma was seen. He embodies Gorr the God Butcher, who holds a grudge against all divine beings in the universe and seeks their extermination. The first photos of Bale from Australia recently appeared during a break in filming on the beach and they reveal a shaved and very slim look of the acting chameleon famous for his physical transformations:

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, however, will be in very good shape in the film. The times of Bro Thor Avengers: Endgame are over. As Hemsworth revealed in a new interview, he’s with Love and Thunder fitter and stronger than him at all other appearances than Thor: (from English)

As Thor, I’ve probably never been so fit and strong. Having had a lot of time at home, I tried different methods to see how I could manipulate my body with just the right amount of weight lifting and bodybuilding training. There is a certain aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, while if I put too much weight or weight on unhealthily for a role, I would probably be considered a serious actor. Training for a role over and over for ten years is a full-time job. That and twelve-hour shooting days – that’s really exhausting. And it’s incredibly rewarding – you have to look at it like a professional athlete.

This announcement will probably please Thor fans, in whose eyes the character in Endgame has finally degenerated into a joke.

In addition to Hemsworth return to Thor: Love and Thunder even Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif and Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster, who, as a female Thor, is allowed to swing the hammer herself this time. Both Alexander and Portman were last Thor-Film is not included, so her return is surprising as well as gratifying.

In addition, the film brings back the Guardians of the Galaxy, with whom Thor created the earth at the end of Avengers: Endgame has left. Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) have already finished their scenes in the film.

Are you looking forward to it? Thor: Love and Thunder?