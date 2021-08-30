Robert Downey Jr .: 4 Actor Tips to Succeed

Robert Downey Jr. had a period before Marvel where we didn’t see him on almost any project. In his youth, he earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Chaplin and has appeared in films such as Natural Born Killers and Richard III. But then he had a period of drug problems that almost ruined his career. (Also interesting: How Robert Downey Jr. became Tony Stark)

The comeback of Robert Downey Jr.

The actor had one of the best comebacks in Hollywood history and became one of the most popular and profitable actors in the business. In fact, he was instrumental in breaking the Avatar record for Avengers: Endgame and becoming the highest-grossing film in history (at least for a while).

With characters like Sherlock Holmes and Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. has managed to reinvent himself and have success again. He has proven to the world that it is never too late to realize your dreams, change the game and prove to the world that with hard work, effort and dedication, nothing is really impossible.

And it’s not just about being successful, it’s about keeping it (which is why the actor also works as a producer and works on his public image). Now, Robert Downey Jr. has been sober for years (although he says it’s a constant fight), he’s in his prime and working non-stop (we’ll be seeing him on All Star Weekend and Sherlock Holmes 3 soon, and he’s got the Netflix) -Series Sweet Tooth produced).

And: He has shared on several occasions what has helped him to get to where he is now and to stay up there.

How to Succeed According to Robert Downey Jr. – The Key Facts

Play to win

It’s about taking risks. You have to step out of your comfort zone, take a risk to try new things or do something that seems impossible to many. In short, there is something like “no risk, no fun” and you will never win if you stay in the same spot all the time.

Don’t just think about the money

That’s something people like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have also said. Robert Downey Jr. is one of the highest paid actors, but he doesn’t just work for the money because that can change overnight and shouldn’t be the main motivation. Downey has said that he prefers to be known for what he does – rather than the amount of money in his bank account.

Learn from your mistakes

Downey has said that he has no regrets about his past as there is a lot to learn from mistakes and bad moments. It is the difficult times when you can find the most interesting things and opportunities. You just have to learn to see and use them.

Don’t be too proud, get help from others.









You won’t achieve great things without help, and you won’t be able to get out of a bad moment without it. So it is better to swallow your pride and learn to ask for what you need, knowing that it can be a slow process and that you have to take it one step at a time. (5 Elon Musk Habits That Can Help You, too)

Imitate: The Habits of Robert Downey Jr.

Always keep moving

In Downey’s case, it’s not just a classic work-out. The actor said that practicing Wing Chun, a martial art from China, helps him focus and concentrate. “Wing Chun teaches you what to focus on, whether you are struggling with problems here or out in the world,” Downey explained in an interview a few years ago. “It’s become second nature to me now. I don’t even get to the point where there is a problem.” (Or try meditation? Here is the beginner’s guide)

Practice positive thinking

Downey told BBC Breakfast TV, “It’s easy to believe that things are gaining momentum and going in a negative direction. Human nature can be prone to being a little critical of themselves and their society. We just are just an evolved species of monkey. We think we’re so much smarter than we actually are. But if we survive whatever life throws at us, we tend to inflate it. “

Never give up

It’s simpler than you think. It’s about getting yourself back to your feet every time you fall and not letting the bad and complicated times cause you to throw in the towel. Robert Downey Jr. didn’t give up and that’s what led him to overcome his addictions and become the “father” of the Avengers.

Don’t let the power go to your head

Fame and success shouldn’t blind you. Robert Downey Jr. always has both feet on the ground and knows where he comes from and what he went through to get there. Being connected to his roots is what allows him to do his job well and get the projects he likes, no matter how big or small they are.

Don’t stop doing what you love

Loving your job is one of the keys to staying motivated. It’s about doing what you are passionate about doing because you are passionate about doing it, not because of what others might think or what money it will make. Plus, the actor proves that hard work can get you far.

The original article “5 lecciones y hábitos de Robert Downey Jr. para reinventarte y alcanzar el éxito” by Paloma González was published on GQ Mexico.