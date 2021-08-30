Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna's third Savage x Fenty catwalk show comes to Amazon Prime Video
News

Rihanna’s third Savage x Fenty catwalk show comes to Amazon Prime Video

By Sonia Gupta
0
133




RTL.de>feeds>

August 27, 2021 – 5:30 p.m. clock

Rihanna’s third Savage x Fenty catwalk show will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The businesswoman has announced that her next lingerie collection will be presented on September 24th via the subscription service.




In addition to a clip in which she shows herself in a sparkling blue body, the 33-year-old singer announced on her account on Instagram: “Oh, do you think you’re ready ?!” The announcement comes a few weeks after the ‘Rude Boy’ hitmaker was named a billionaire. Forbes magazine reported that the entrepreneur joined the billionaires club thanks to her hugely successful music career and her fashion and beauty brands. Forbes claimed Rihanna’s staggering income made her the richest musician in the world and the second richest entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey. And while beauty is listed as the richest musician, it is her fashion and beauty stores that make up most of her income. Since launching her hugely popular makeup brand, Rihanna has added Fenty Skin and an upcoming Fenty fragrance to her brand. Another part of her income is believed to come from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which the star first launched in 2018.

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleShe filed for divorce
Next articleInstitutional investors are increasingly buying Bitcoin – that’s how much they own
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv