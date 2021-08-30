Rihanna’s third Savage x Fenty catwalk show comes to Amazon Prime Video

In addition to a clip in which she shows herself in a sparkling blue body, the 33-year-old singer announced on her account on Instagram: “Oh, do you think you’re ready ?!” The announcement comes a few weeks after the ‘Rude Boy’ hitmaker was named a billionaire. Forbes magazine reported that the entrepreneur joined the billionaires club thanks to her hugely successful music career and her fashion and beauty brands. Forbes claimed Rihanna’s staggering income made her the richest musician in the world and the second richest entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey. And while beauty is listed as the richest musician, it is her fashion and beauty stores that make up most of her income. Since launching her hugely popular makeup brand, Rihanna has added Fenty Skin and an upcoming Fenty fragrance to her brand. Another part of her income is believed to come from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which the star first launched in 2018.