Rihanna’s catwalk show on Amazon Prime

August 30, 2021 – Maja Caterina Woltemath

If you combine various well-known megastars like Halsey and Travis Scott with models like Paris Hilton and Gigi Hadid and an underwear catwalk, then you get the iconic fashion shows of Rihanna.

On Thursday, Radio Hamburg megastar Rihanna announced the new fashion show of her lingerie brand “SavagexFenty” via Instagram. “Do you think you are ready?” she wrote under the teaser in which she presented herself in a sexy sequin dress.

All Star Cast

Rihanna, who is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, naturally invites a few of her colleagues from the music business to this show. The last shows could shine with appearances by Halsey or Travis Scott. Normani and “Good as Hell” singer Lizzo were also there. Lizzo even modeled in Rihanna’s sexy lingerie last year. As are the Hadid sisters and Paris Hilton. Who will be there this year has not yet been announced.

Diversity is very important

The models on their fashion show are as diverse as the people in the world. Rihanna has already shone with her diversity of models over the past few years and is rewriting all beauty standards with her show. From size XXXS to XXXL and cup sizes from A to H everyone will find something here. The show will be released exclusively on September 24, 21 on Prime Video in over 240 countries worldwide.









