Reese Witherspoon relied on this boot trend back in the 90s and is now showing how to wear it in spring 2021

Reese Witherspoon shows how to wear knee high boots in the shoe trend

Of course, Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski already wear knee-high boots in their street styles – but Reese Witherspoon was a few decades ahead of them. As early as the 90s, you could see the knee-high boots on the “Naturally Blond” actress, who recently wowed Jennifer Aniston (also known for an iconic boot look) in the Apple TV series “The Morning Show”. Confident in style, just like in their pink days, you can be inspired by their retro looks when it comes to how knee-high boots can be combined in everyday life.

Reese Witherspoon wears knee-high boots with a midi dress Steve Granitz

Reese Witherspoon’s Knee High Boots: Of course, that trend from the 90s is back

The 90s had their own idea of ​​the perfect boot with the knee boots by “Nine West”: It had to be black and chunky and, in the best case, it also had the trendy square toe. The trend shoes were seen then (and still today, thanks to Netflix and Throwback styles) at Rachel’s “Friends” or various girl groups such as “Spice Girls” or “Destiny’s Child”. In 2021 we will free ourselves from fashion dictates and agree that the boot may vary in appearance if the height (knee-high) is appropriate – with angular or pointed models, stiletto or platform heels, the stylistic possibilities are unlimited when choosing the shoe and the outfit. This is also shown by the looks of a young Reese Witherspoon, who combines the boots with a coat, slip dress and miniskirt.

All in black: Reese Witherspoon with knee-high boots and a coat ARNAL

Reese Witherspoon’s knee-high boots are the perfect (throwback) trend for the transitional period

These boots are made for all occasions, because thanks to the knee-high shaft they cover the right amount of our leg and save the need to wear tights in the transition period. In combination with skirts, coats and dresses you are perfectly dressed without getting cold legs. If you don’t want to do without tights, they have the perfect opportunity to let a trendy logo tight shine through and be inspired, for example, by the looks from the current Fendi show. Here, the knee-high boots were combined several times and in some places (due to the combination of hem length and boot) they are reminiscent of the 60s and 70s – it was not only in the 90s that the advantages of this footwear were recognized and so the Throwback- Fashion (and the hip knee-high boots) cheerfully quote the decades.









Buy the knee boot trend:

