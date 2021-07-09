Red Notice: New Netflix movie unites Dwayne Johnson with Wonder Woman and Deadpool

07/09/2021, 12:13 PM | from Editing of the TV feature film
The original of this article first appeared on TV Spielfilm *
Netflix bought a film from Universal Studios. He is supposed to come on November 12th. Starring in it are: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal “Wonder Woman” Gadot and Ryan “Deadpool” Reynolds.
Netflix is better known for its series productions, but has also landed quite a few hits with films. In 2020, for example, the action film “Extraction” proved to be a great success for the streaming service. And with other films such as the three-hour long “The Irishman” or the sensitive relationship drama “Marriage Story”, Netflix even had success at the Oscars. A new film project called “Red Notice”, which the streaming service has bought from Universal, has a real superstar trio up its sleeve. And lead actor Dwayne Johnson is already doing a lot of advertising. What you can’t blame him for is an understatement.
Netflix series “Red Notice”: Star trio on streaming service
The “Jumanji” film star wrote on Twitter: “You have been officially notified. Netflix’s greatest film of all time” Red Notice “premieres in your living rooms around the world on November 12th.” He also introduces the three main characters: “The FBI’s top profiler. The most wanted art thief in the world. And the greatest con man the world has ever seen …”
Corona pandemic allows Netflix to purchase the series
Director Rawson Marhsall Thurber took over the reins of “Red Notice” and he worked with Dwayne Johnson on “Central Intelligence”. In the table of contents, the roles are distributed as follows: Dwayne Johnson plays the top profiler, Gal Gadot is the art thief and Ryan Reynolds plays the cheater.
Originally, Universal was supposed to publish “Red Notice”. After the coronavirus pandemic began and forced cinemas to close, the film was postponed for five months and eventually sold to Netflix. So even though “Red Notice” doesn’t get a theatrical release, Johnson and Gadot are both said to collect a whopping $ 20 million each for their appearances. On November 12th, viewers can convince themselves whether the promises of “The Rock” are true.