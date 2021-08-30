“Ready Player Two” film sequel planned – News 2021

“Ready Player One” was one of the most successful video game films in recent years. In addition, a sequel entitled “Ready Player Two” is to be released in the cinemas. We’ll tell you all the information we know about the second part.

Even in the first trailers, Steven Spielberg was able to cast a spell over us with his film “Ready Player One”. But first of all, the skepticism was also quite high. Because films that rely on so many licenses and cross-references are often doomed to fail. “Pixels”, which was released three years earlier, aroused in us the fear that Steven Spielberg’s book adaptation could end in a similarly catastrophic manner.

Fortunately, however, the worries were unfounded and "Ready Player One" became a huge box-office success. Since another book by Ernest Cline with the title "Ready Player Two" was published at the end of 2020, it was only a matter of time before we would get a film version of it.











Out of the ghetto and into virtual reality is the motto for the young people of the future. Here’s the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi action cracker. Ready Player One: First German trailer.

The second part of the book series follows the story of “Ready Player One” pretty seamlessly. After Wade Watts became the new head of OASIS, he discovered a previously undiscovered invention by the original creator Hailliday. With this, Wade starts a new Easter egg search, in which he and his allies also have to face new opponents.

Even if the book is already available, the film will still be a while in coming. According to the first information, the sequel is currently in an early development phase. Steven Spielberg’s schedule for the next few years also seems pretty tight. In the best case, we can expect “Ready Player Two” in German cinemas in the course of 2023.