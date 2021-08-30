Ratched: Netflix series about a murderous nurse

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is one of the great classics in film history. Unforgettable are Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher in the leading roles, who each received the Oscar for best leading actor and best leading actress for their achievements. The flick also won the Oscars for best film, best director and best adapted screenplay. The latter is based on the novel of the same name by Ken Kesey.

“Ratched” on Netflix since September 18, 2020

Season 1 with 8 episodes of approx. 50 minutes each

Actors: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Vincent D ?? Onofrio, among others

Executive producers include Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Michael Douglas

Mildred Ratched: Evil Personified on Netflix

Louise Fletcher plays Mildred Ratched, head nurse in a psychiatric ward, in the 1975 tragic comedy. With her ice-cold, empathic and manipulative manner, she controlled the inmates of the institution. Although she does not engage in physical violence herself, she is considered one of the most vicious characters in film history. She manages to control the patient almost at will? and even drive them to the point of suicide.

Sarah Paulson takes on the lead role

How Ratched became what it is in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is what the new Netflix series “Ratched” would like to tell. It is a prequel to the film, which is believed to be designed for four seasons. Leading actress Sarah Paulson has already indicated that much. In season 4, the connection to the actions in the film should take place. It is unclear whether further episodes are planned after that. Paulson, who plays the manipulative head nurse in “Ratched”, is already known from numerous series and films such as “American Horror Story”, “American Crime Story”, “12 Years a Slave” or “Ocean’s 8”. Character roles are her great strength.









This is what the Netflix series “Ratched” is all about

Season 1 of “Ratched” shows her arrival as a new sister at the Northern California mental hospital in 1947, about 15 years before the events in the film. There, disturbing experiments are carried out on the human brain. On her secret mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect nurse full of self-control and elegance. But time does not stand still and as it gradually penetrates deeper and deeper into the system of the psychiatric clinic with its inmates, behind Mildred’s friendly facade her dark side becomes stronger and stronger? a side that has been smoldering in her for a long time. “Real monsters are not born, they are created,” writes Netflix about the series.

“Ratched” is prominently cast and produced

“Ratched” is produced by Ryan Murphy, among others, who has already enjoyed great success with “American Horror Story”, “Glee”, “Hollywood” and “Scream Queens”. Not only does he work as a producer, he also worked as a director in the first two episodes. Also producer: Hollywood great Michael Douglas, who already belonged to the producer team for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and probably had a great influence on the casting in order to appeal to fans of the film with the series. However: In season 1 of “Ratched”, apart from the protagonist, no other characters from the film or the novel should appear. Randle McMurphy, played by Jack Nicholson in the film, could only appear in season 4. That would come full circle.

Watch “Ratched” and other Netflix series cheaply

The streaming provider Netflix has been adding “Ratched” to its program since September 18, 2020. All eight episodes of the first season are available at the same time. Don’t have a Netflix account yet? Then buy it now and get access to all films, series and other content for just 7.50 euros instead of the usual 11.99 euros per month. A Sky-Netflix double subscription makes it possible: For only 20 euros per month (12-month subscription) you can watch all Sky series and all Netflix content.