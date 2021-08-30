Rare photo of her daughter Bella

The two children of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shy away from the limelight. Normally. After her brother, Bella Cruise has now also appeared on Instagram.

Bella Cruise gave her followers a rare glimpse into her life. The 28-year-old artist is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. She usually shares her artwork on Instagram, but rarely shows her face. In a new photo, Bella can now be seen looking directly into the camera, wearing a hat, scarf and thick winter jacket. “Same face, new prints now available in the shop,” she wrote.

Last year she caused a stir with a mirror selfie – that was half a year ago and since then Bella Kidman Cruise, as she calls herself on Instagram, no longer showed her face.

Bella Cruise, who also has her own clothing line, leads a life out of the spotlight. She lives near London and has been married to Max Parker since 2015. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019, Nicole Kidman revealed about her daughter that she felt more like an Englishwoman. The family lived there during the filming of the films “Eyes Wide Shut”, “Mission Impossible” and “The Portrait of a Lady” in the 1990s. Both children “had English accents when they were little,” said Kidman.









Bella’s brother also shows up

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001 and adopted two children with Bella and her 26 year old brother Connor. Kidman married country star Keith Urban in 2006 and had two more children, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, who are now 10 and 12 years old. Tom Cruise also has 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

In addition to Bella, Connor has also opted for a quiet life away from the public as an adult. It wasn’t until the beginning of February that he also appeared on social media. He presented his followers with a giant yellowfin tuna on a boat off Costa Rica. The photo shows the 26-year-old laughing with sunglasses and a lush beard.

Connor now lives in Florida and works there as a musician. Although the Atlantic Ocean separates him and his sister Bella, they both follow each other on Instagram and have each left a “Like” message on their new pictures.