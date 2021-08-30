Monday, August 30, 2021
Preview: Hugh Jackman in “Reminiscence: The Memory Never Dies”

By Sonia Gupta
06/29/2021 9:12 pm

With “Reminiscence: Memory Never Dies”, author, director and producer Lisa Joy presents a gripping action thriller. The leading roles are played by Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) lives on the coast of Miami, which is flooded by rising sea levels. The private detective’s specialty is the human mind: he helps his clients to penetrate into the darkest corners of their own mind and to find access to buried memories there. Bannister’s life changes radically when Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) has a new client.

A dangerous obsession develops from a simple assignment. While trying to find out the truth about Mae’s disappearance, Bannister uncovers a brutal conspiracy. In the end, he has to ask himself: how far can you go to keep the people you love?


