Preview: Hugh Jackman in “Reminiscence: The Memory Never Dies”

06/29/2021 9:12 pm

With “Reminiscence: Memory Never Dies”, author, director and producer Lisa Joy presents a gripping action thriller. The leading roles are played by Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) lives on the coast of Miami, which is flooded by rising sea levels. The private detective’s specialty is the human mind: he helps his clients to penetrate into the darkest corners of their own mind and to find access to buried memories there. Bannister’s life changes radically when Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) has a new client.

A dangerous obsession develops from a simple assignment. While trying to find out the truth about Mae’s disappearance, Bannister uncovers a brutal conspiracy. In the end, he has to ask himself: how far can you go to keep the people you love?









Star cast in “Reminiscence”

In addition to the Oscar nominees Jackman (“Les Misérables”, “Greatest Showman”), Ferguson (soon in “Dune”, “Mission: Impossible” film series) and Newton (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”) are Cliff Curtis ( “Meg”, “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”), Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira (“Roma”), Daniel Wu (TV series “Into the Badlands”, “Warcraft: The Beginning”), Mojean Aria ( TV series “See: Reich der Blinden” and “Dead Lucky”), Brett Cullen (“Joker”), Natalie Martinez (TV series “The Stand: The Last Battle” and “The Fugitive”), Angela Sarafyan (“ Westworld ”) and Nico Parker (“ Dumbo ”) can be seen in the film.

Lisa Joy (“Westworld”) is making her debut feature film with “Reminiscence: Memory Never Dies”, which she directed from her own original script.

A theatrical release is not yet known.