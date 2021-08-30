Oscar winner Emma Stone shoots “Cruella” sequel

The content and start of shooting are still unclear, but there is already a deal with the leading actress.
The first film told the story of the younger Cruella in London in the 1970s.
© Walt Disney Pictures via www.imago-images.de
Los Angeles – Oscar winner Emma Stone (32, “La La Land”) apparently liked the role of the cruel Cruella De Vil. The actress has negotiated a “Cruella” continuation with the Disney Studio, reported the US film portal Deadline.com on Friday. Stone’s artist agency Endeavor confirmed the deal for the lead actress, but without giving details of the fee. You would have found a fair solution for both sides, said Endeavor boss Patrick Whitesell.
“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson stirred up the scene at the end of July with a lawsuit against Disney. Johansson attacked the simultaneous release of the Marvel film “Black Widow” in theaters and on the Disney + streaming platform. That is a breach of contract, because their earnings are based on the cinema revenues. Because of the corona pandemic with many restrictions for cinemas, more and more studios are choosing this marketing strategy.
“Cruella” was launched at the same time in the cinema and on Disney + with paid VIP access at the end of May. The live-action fairy tale, a spin-off of “101 Dalmatians”, told the story of the younger Cruella in London in the 1970s, who becomes a dog scare there. Director Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is back on board for the planned sequel. Nothing was known about the content or the possible start of shooting of “Cruella 2”. (APA / dpa)
📽️ Trailer | “Cruella”:
