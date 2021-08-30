Orlando Bloom recalls accident: he “narrowly escaped death”

Orlando Bloom suffered a serious spinal injury in 1998. The actor fell three stories. At that time he “only barely escaped death”.

Orlando Bloom, 44, remembers a formative event on Instagram. The star actor fell down three floors of a building in 1998 and “squeezed his spine” in the process, as he writes about an old photo of himself. It shows Bloom, wearing a large, black back brace, beaming on a bicycle “about three months” after his accident.

Orlando Bloom is grateful for his agility



Accordingly, he “only barely escaped death and paralysis,” he explains. Today he is “grateful every day for my limbs, which allow me to exceed my limits and to live life at my limit (now safer)”. A second photo shows two sporty cyclists in action, Bloom is probably one of them.









Ex-wife Miranda Kerr: “So proud of you”



In the comments, the 44-year-old can look forward to encouraging words, including from his fiancee and mother of his daughter Daisy Dove, 1, Katy Perry, 36. “I love you,” writes the singer. Ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 38, with whom Bloom has their son Flynn, 10, also comments on his post: “So proud of you.”

