Orlando Bloom: “Grateful” after spinal injury

By Arjun Sethi
Orlando Bloom remembers his serious accident to this day.

© Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect

Orlando Bloom recalls his spinal injury on Instagram in 1998. He “just barely escaped death”.

Orlando Bloom (44) remembers a formative event on Instagram. The star actor fell down three floors of a building in 1998 and “squeezed his spine”, as he writes about an old photo of himself. It shows Bloom, wearing a large, black back brace, beaming on a bicycle “about three months” after his accident.




Accordingly, he “only barely escaped death and paralysis,” he explains. Today he is “grateful every day for my limbs, which allow me to exceed my limits and to live life at my limit (now safer)”. A second photo shows two sporty cyclists in action, Bloom is probably one of them.

“So proud of you”

In the comments, the 44-year-old can look forward to encouraging words, including from his fiancee and mother of his daughter Daisy Dove (1), Katy Perry (36). “I love you,” writes the singer. Ex-wife Miranda Kerr (38), with whom Bloom has their son Flynn (10), also comments on his post: “So proud of you.”

